The Ninth Circuit court reversed a decision that invalidated a land exchange agreement in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act which allowed the King Cove Corp. to build a gravel road across the Izembek peninsula to the city of Cold Bay.
The road is intended as a way to access the all-weather airport in Cold Bay if someone needs a medical evacuation.
“The Ninth Circuit’s decision is a considerable win for the prospects of developing a life-saving road connecting King Cove to the Cold Bay airport,” said Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor in a Thursday news release about the court’s decision.
The opposition to the road argued that it would cross through environmentally sensitive shoreline lands owned by King Cove Corp.
There are provisions in the Alaska National Interest Lands Conservation Act that require that a community’s economic and social needs be taken into consideration.
“My administration stands with the community of King Cove in celebrating this latest development in a long legal process to build a simple one lane gravel road for emergency services that will save lives,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the press release.
The Department of Interior determined that this road complied with the ANILCA because the benefit that this road would give to the community is greater than the harm it would cause to the environment, the press release states.
“This opinion clearly lays out ANILCA’s balancing requirements for federal land managers in Alaska,” Sean Lynch, assistant attorney general in the Transportation Section, said in the press release. “The decision harmonizes a number of earlier Ninth Circuit decisions that were being read by environmental groups to argue ANILCA’s purposes are limited to the protection of conservation and subsistence values.”
The decision was sent back to the Alaska district court, because the district court did not make a decision about the King Cove Corp.’s claims under the National Environmental Policy Act and the Endangered Species Act.
