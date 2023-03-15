ComFish

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, sets up tables for the annual ComFish expo in the Kodiak High School gym.

 Lev Oswell

ComFish, the largest commercial fisheries trade show and educational forum in Alaska, is scheduled to begin Thursday at Kodiak High School.

Booth spaces have been set up for vendors in the gymnasium and adjoining areas, and forums will be held in the health room and choral pod. 

