ComFish, the largest commercial fisheries trade show and educational forum in Alaska, is scheduled to begin Thursday at Kodiak High School.
Booth spaces have been set up for vendors in the gymnasium and adjoining areas, and forums will be held in the health room and choral pod.
This year, ComFish will feature 52 vendors and 20 forums and starts at 10 am Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The expo and forums end at 4 pm on Thursday and Friday, and the show ends at 2 pm Saturday with the conclusion of the Fishermen’s Showcase, a friendly competition being hosted by Alaska Sea Grant.
“Kodiak consistently ranks in the top five U.S. fishing ports for seafood landings and values, and we are home to a diverse fishing fleet, with more than 700 vessels homeported at its two harbors,” said Jena Lowmaster, executive director of the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce, in an email to KDM.
“This allows ComFish to provide a unique opportunity for people to bring their goods and services directly to where people in the fishing industry live and work. It is also a one-stop shop for stakeholders to get the latest information about seafood industry issues.”
The Kodiak Daily Mirror is also launching the Kodiak Fisheries Awards this year. Details are available on page 2 of the ComFish insert in this issue, and nominations will begin at ComFish.
There is a Fish Taco Night at Kodiak Island Brewery from 4:30-6:30 pm today for ComFish attendees.
A trio of legislative updates are among the scheduled forums this year. The first one, a federal legislative update with Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Rep. Mary Peltola presenting, is scheduled for 10-11 am on Thursday. Sen. Dan Sullivan will be presenting at 10 am Saturday. The state legislative update is scheduled for 1:30 pm Friday, with Sen. President Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes scheduled as presenters.
A forum titled “Opioid Overdose Identification & Reversal with CPR Skills Review” is scheduled several times: 11 am and 2 pm Thursday, 11 am and 2 pm Friday, and 11 am Saturday.
The full list and description of ComFish forums may be viewed in this issue’s insert or by going to www.ComFishAK.com. The forums will be hybrid presentations offering web viewing as well as in-person participation.
“By offering the hybrid event, people from out of town who don’t traditionally come to Kodiak for ComFish are going to be able to participate in some of the forums, whichever ones they wish,” said Linda Kozak, who was on the committee that helped organize ComFish, in an interview with KDM.
Kozak said attendance for this year’s show is going to be difficult to predict given that it falls during Kodiak’s spring break, is being held at a new venue and has a hybrid option.
Lowmaster agreed.
“With hosting the event at the high school, we had to work around the school schedule, which is how we ended up choosing the week of spring break,” Lowmaster told KDM.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high chance of snow today through Sunday. Snow plowing will be done as needed for inclement weather at the high school, according to staff, and Lowmaster isn’t worried about the weather.
“I don’t feel that the weather will affect us much, given that we started ComFish Alaska 2022 with 6 inches of fresh snow. If we do indeed get significant weather, we ask that everyone takes their time and travels safely,” Lowmaster said.
Transportation has been arranged for exhibitors to be able to get to and from hotels using shuttle services. For those still seeking transportation, Lowmaster recommended walking, carpooling and vehicle rental services.
Other social events will include Silver Bay Seafoods reception on Thursday from 5-8 pm at Double Shovel Cider Co. and an evening reception hosted by Cascade Engine, Cummins and Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center from 4:30-6:30 pm Friday at the Best Western Inn in the Harbor Room.
People interested in attending can register prior to ComFish at www.ComFishAK.com and selecting “register.” Attendees will also be able to register when they arrive. Attendance for ComFish is free, but registration is required.
