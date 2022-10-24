Kodiak Island Borough employees will be getting an average pay increase of 5%, effective immediately, after the Borough Assembly passed a measure approving across-the-board raises by a 5-1 vote at Thursday’s meeting.
Outgoing Assembly member Scott Arndt cast the lone “no” vote on the proposal, which immediately shifts each borough employee two years ahead on the annual pay scale. The measure will cost the borough close to $200,000 next year.
Arndt said now’s not the time to increase the borough’s labor costs. The Assembly recently approved spending up to $40,000 on an independent pay study, and the borough is set to enter labor negotiations with its union workers in December.
“The more information we have, the better job we’ll do on this, instead of doing this all piecemeal,” Arndt said. “You don’t see the school district or Kodiak College or private business giving arbitrary raises prior to union negotiations. We’ve already got a budget. This is not in the best interests of taxpayers. It’s premature, and I think we’d be better off if we wait a while.”
Arndt cited a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ prediction that inflation will slow over the next year, and said the pay measure could put the borough at risk of pay outpacing inflation. “If we grant raises now, we run the risk of overshooting the inflation rate and leaving taxpayers on the hook for it.”
But Arndt didn’t rally support Thursday for holding off on the raises.
Outgoing mayor Bill Roberts said the Assembly has served taxpayers well with conservative spending, and that Kodiak’s labor market is heating up. “Starting pay for school bus drivers is $19 to $20 per hour with a signing bonus. … I don’t think we’re overstepping ourselves in passing this raise. This Assembly has been very conservative and has gone out of its way to avoid wasting money.”
The Assembly has been considering pay raises since the beginning of the year. Assembly member and incoming Mayor Aimee Williams said the 5% raises are well deserved. She said a year of high consumer prices makes pay raises an easy choice. “I don’t think we’re in danger of outpacing inflation. We thought prices were going down, but I just paid $6.35 a gallon for diesel to fill up my pickup. The gas price is not going down; it’s right back up. Although I like the idea of giving a break to taxpayers, that’s not who we can effectively give a break to now. We can effectively give a break to the borough staff, and I fully support doing so.”
In other Assembly news, Roberts encouraged voting in the Nov. 8 election and lauded the Assembly for its hard work representing Kodiak citizens.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with you all, most of the time,” he said. “We’ve butted heads at times, but I’m over it, and I hope you are, too. I want people to know how hard you work. They don’t seem to realize the amount of time you put in. I’d also like to emphasize the importance of voting. We had some close races this month, and just a couple votes here and there would have changed the results.”
Arndt, who came in third in the recent election to fill two three-year Assembly seats, also lauded the borough’s governing body for its hard work and said he’s considering putting his name in nomination to complete Williams’ term on the Assembly.
“I was walking my dog out at Pillar Creek Beach,” Smith said, “and I came across a full-sized chest freezer that someone had dumped in the ravine. … We live in a beautiful area that many people only dream they could live in. This isn’t tourists dropping a freezer at the bottom of a ravine, it’s our neighbors, and it’s completely unacceptable. We need to look at this and ask, ‘Isn’t this place worth a drive to the landfill to drop this off?’ Sure, it may cost you a few dollars because of the contaminants in it, but now those contaminants are sitting in a ravine and there’s a creek there that goes into a salmon stream, which impacts this community’s livelihood in a lot of ways.
“People need to decide if they want to keep living in a beautiful place. If they do, let’s be responsible and treat it that way,” Smith said.
