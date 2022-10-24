Kodiak Island Borough employees will be getting an average pay increase of 5%, effective immediately, after the Borough Assembly passed a measure approving across-the-board raises by a 5-1 vote at Thursday’s meeting.

Outgoing Assembly member Scott Arndt cast the lone “no” vote on the proposal, which immediately shifts each borough employee two years ahead on the annual pay scale. The measure will cost the borough close to $200,000 next year.

