If you have an opinion on the state of sport fishing on the island for the past few years, now is the time to speak up. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is accepting comments on its Statewide Stocking Plan until Monday.
“What [the stocking program] does is it gives folks in town an opportunity to do some sports fishing on species that aren’t readily available,” Trent Dodson said. Dodson is the production and operations manager for the Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association, which raises sport fish stock in the Kodiak area for the Department of Fish and Game.
The ADF&G plans to release 7 million fish throughout the state. This includes 240,000 Chinook — or king — salmon to be released in even amounts between American River, Olds River and Salonie Creek, and 72,000 rainbow trout that will be released in varying amounts across 16 lakes on the island.
Coho will also be released, but the plans to release them are less straightforward. The ADF&G has up to 200,000 cumulative fish to be released as needed in Monashka Creek and Pillar Creek to offset shortages in king salmon, and an additional 50,000 coho to be split between Island Lake and Mission Lake if the goals in Monashka Creek and Pillar Creek are met, according to the draft.
The Department of Fish and Game is expecting the number of king salmon to fall short of its goals as it has for the past six years, ADF&G Area Manager Tyler Polum said. That has been the case throughout the entire state for around a decade due to reasons that aren’t entirely clear, he said.
For the most part, the stock of sport fish this year will be similar to years past, according to Polum.
The stock that is released this year will not impact next year’s season. The fish are released into the water very early in their life cycles, so it takes some time for the fish before they can be caught. Coho salmon takes around one year to be large enough to catch, king salmon need two to four years and rainbow trout need around three years.
The full draft of the Statewide Stock Plan is available on the Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s website. Comments can be emailed to Statewide Stocking Coordinator Andrew Garry at andrew.garry@alaska.gov.
