Main Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization organized a book giveaway Thursday for the school’s students, one day ahead of the final day of class.

The school gave students a bag to fill with children’s books of their choice. Students walked through the school’s cafeteria to see thousands of books laid out, and were able to choose what books they wanted to take home for the approaching summer break.

