Main Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization organized a book giveaway Thursday for the school’s students, one day ahead of the final day of class.
The school gave students a bag to fill with children’s books of their choice. Students walked through the school’s cafeteria to see thousands of books laid out, and were able to choose what books they wanted to take home for the approaching summer break.
Volunteers Katie Kesling and Sarah Loewen were at the school Thursday providing book recommendations, directing kids and organizing the book giveaway.
“We want to give all the kids books to take home for the summer so they can do summer reading and give them something of their own,” Kesling told the KDM.
The Parent Teacher Organization received thousands of books to giveaway. While volunteers didn’t count the number, they said they would guess they had about 3,000 books to giveaway.
“Let’s hope somebody finds something that’s going to be a lifelong favorite, or maybe they’ll read to their sisters and brothers,” Loewen told the KDM.
During the giveaway, the organization kept allowing the students to come pick up more books. At the beginning of the giveaway each student could take as many as five books. But that number kept jumping, and soon kids were able to take away more than 20 books each.
“We did not think we would get this many books,” Kesling said.
The books came from donations from a variety of sources. Community members, parents and teachers. The largest donor was the Kodiak Island Borough School District Family Resource Center. The donations began in March, and it only took the organization a couple months to collect more books than what they were expecting.
“I think it’s important to get books into the hands of kids, especially in the summer,” Kesling said.
Kodiak public school students are falling behind compared to how students elsewhere in the same grades are performing in reading, according to the results of standardized tests taken this winter and discussed in a February Board of Education meeting.
A total of 72% of Kodiak kindergartners and first graders are performing below the 40th percentile when it comes to reading, according to those test scores. Reading tests for second through 10th graders in Kodiak showed that 44% of students were performing below the 40th percentile.
“I wouldn’t say it was the main thought,” Kesling said. “For Sarah and [me], we mostly want to give all these kids at Main [Elementary] what they need to succeed.”
Separately, Assistant Superintendent Kim Saunders has been working to prepare potential school district volunteers to help students improve their reading. A new volunteer coordinator is assisting with registration, background checks and acting as a point of contact for volunteers in preparation for this fall.
