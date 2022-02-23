The Kodiak Island Borough School District is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst: Even though the district is dropping its mandatory masking policy in response to lower COVID numbers, it is continuing to invest in technology that will assist students should schools have to switch to remote learning again.
At its meeting on Monday, the Board of Education approved the purchase of $145,000 worth of cellular plans for students who live in Bells Flats, Chiniak, Monashka Bay and the Lakeview areas. The purpose of these cellular plans is to give kids in these areas the most reliable service possi- ble so that, if schools move to remote learning, they will be able to attend classes through the iPads that the district gave to all of its students, said Superintendent Larry LeDoux.
“Periodically we go to remote learning… [and] when we do, it’s important to us, for equity reasons, to make sure that kids can communicate wherever they live,” LeDoux said. “In order to ensure that kids have adequate access to remote learning, we purchased cellular iPads.”
Internet plans might seem like a cheaper option, but the service providers in Bells Flats and Chiniak have not been accepting new customers for years, and cellular data is more reliable in Monashka Bay and the Lakeview areas, according to memos published in the agenda packet.
The Board of Education approved two purchases. The first one is a cellular plan with AT&T that will support almost 120 students in the Bells Flats and Chiniak area and will cost, at most, $65,000, according to a memo to LeDoux that was published in the agenda packet. The second one is a cellular plan with GCI Communications Inc., that will support 21 students in Monashka Bay and the Lakeview areas, and will cost, at most, $80,000, according to another memo in the agenda packet. These plans will cover students until the end of the fiscal year in June, according to the Operations Account Coordinator Nicole Clark.
These purchases may seem like a lot of money, but there are a lot of factors to take into consideration, Clark said. The first is that cellular plans are expensive and the district has to pay for over 100 of them, she said. Once you account for the cost of paying for these plans every month and the fact that the purchases are estimates of the amount of money that will not be surpassed, these large bills start to make sense, she said.
All of this will be paid for through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act’s Education Stabilization Grant.
