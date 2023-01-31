The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has set up interviews with three borough manager finalists for today and Wednesday.
Of the three applicants the Borough Assembly reviewed earlier this month, two of them will be moving forward for interviews, according to previous KDM reporting.
The Borough Assembly will be interviewing Scott Hahn and John Millan for the borough manager position today at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., respectively, according to the Borough Assembly meeting agenda. Jessica Johnson will be interviewed Wednesday at 12:15 p.m.
The interviews will take place via video conference and will be open for the public to attend at the Borough Assembly chambers.
The Borough Assembly is scheduled to speak about the steps it will take regarding borough manager applicants in an executive session after Johnson’s interview.
The selected questions for the three borough manager finalists will be asked and answered in an open session.
Hahn has over 30 years working professionally in local government management positions, according to information in his application. He has experience as a borough and city manager in several places in Alaska, including borough manager for the Skagway Borough and Petersburg Borough. His most recent position has been as the city manager in Rifle, Colo. He also worked as the city manager for Cordova. Hahn’s highest level of education is a master’s in public administration at the University of Colorado, Denver.
Millan is currently deputy director of public works for the city of Pasco, Wash. He has spent 13 years in public service, and he now manages more than 70 people in the city’s public works division. He also has worked as a public works division manager and as a superintendent of public works.
Millan is a retired veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as well as the Army National Guard. He was awarded the bronze star and the combat action badge for his service. Millan’s highest level of education is a master’s in public administration from Seattle University.
Johnson is executive officer at USCG’s Base Kodiak, and she has recently confirmed she will be retiring after a 20-year career. Johnson has been serving for eight years at the Coast Guard Base Kodiak and has served as its representative on the Board of Education.
She wrote that her base experience makes her uniquely qualified to serve as borough manager. Johnson’s highest level of education is a master’s in engineering management from Duke University.
Last October, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly made an offer to Elke Doom for the borough manager’s job after talking to four finalists. But the Borough Assembly and Doom, interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area, could not agree on terms of a contract.
Former Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was let go last June, following an executive session where the Borough Assembly discussed her six-month performance evaluation.
In September 2021, the Borough Assembly decided by a 4-3 vote to terminate then-manager Michael Powers, who had been in his role since May 2016.
