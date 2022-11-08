Election

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

A sample ballot for the state of Alaska general election.  

After two years of dread or an equal amount of anticipation, depending on your perspective, the first general election using Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system has arrived.

Whether you are for it or against it, this much is indisputable: RCV is designed to allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference.

