After two years of dread or an equal amount of anticipation, depending on your perspective, the first general election using Alaska’s new ranked choice voting system has arrived.
Whether you are for it or against it, this much is indisputable: RCV is designed to allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference.
Supporters of ranked choice say it eliminates problems such as vote-splitting, so-called “spoiler” candidates and unrepresentative outcomes that can arise when more than two candidates run for a single position.
Critics say ranked choice is too complicated, it violates the concept of “one person, one vote” and the person with the most votes could actually lose.
With RCV, voters know that if their first choice doesn’t win, their vote automatically counts for their next choice instead.
This frees voters from worrying about how others will vote and which candidates are more or less likely to win. Candidates, meanwhile, can compete without fear of “splitting the vote” with like-minded individuals.
In each race, voters will rank their choices in order of preference. Votes are counted in rounds.
Round One: All first-choice votes are counted. If a candidate gets 50% + 1 vote in round one, that candidate wins and the counting stops.
If no candidate gets more than half the vote, counting goes to Round Two.
In these situations, the candidate with the fewest votes gets eliminated. If you voted for that candidate, your vote goes to your next choice and you still have a say in who wins. If your first choice candidate was not eliminated, your vote stays with them. Votes are counted again.
This keeps happening in rounds until only two candidates are left and the one with the most votes wins.
Some people are asking: What happens if I only vote for one candidate?
Your vote is counted in round one and your vote stays with your candidate throughout tabulation.
So what’s the benefit of ranking multiple choices?
By ranking multiple candidates, you can still have a voice in who gets elected even if your top choice does not win. Ranking multiple candidates ensures your vote will go toward your second, third or fourth choice if your top choice is eliminated, giving you more voice in who wins.
Here’s how you mark your ballot to participate in a RCV: Fill in only one oval per candidate in each column. You do not have to rank all the candidates.
Here are the most common anticipated mistakes: If you skip a ranking, your next ranking moves up. Here, if your first choice candidate is eliminated, your third choice counts as your second choice and your fourth choice would count as your third choice.
If you skip two or more rankings in a row, only the rankings before the skipped rankings will count. Here, your first choice counts and the fourth choice would not count.
If you give more than one candidate the same ranking, those rankings and later rankings will not count. Here, only your first choice counts. Your second choice is only counted if your first choice candidate is eliminated.
Your vote only counts once, even if you rank a candidate more than once.
When a candidate is eliminated in a round, they are eliminated from all future rounds.
Here are other common RCV questions.
Q: Do I have to rank all candidates in the general election?
A: No. You may rank as many or as few candidates as you would like. If you do not want to rank a candidate, leave their row blank.
Q; If I rank four candidates in a race, does that mean I get to vote four times?
A: No. You only get one vote counted per race. Your vote will only count toward your highest ranked candidate in that race who has not been eliminated. If your top choice candidate is eliminated, your vote will then count toward your next highest ranked candidate.
Q: What about write-in candidates?
A: To vote for a candidate whose name is not on the ballot, write the person’s name on the “Write-in” line, and fill in an oval to rank your choice. Write-in candidates will advance only if they come in first or a close second in the initial results.
Ballot Measure No. 2 did not change the law for write-in candidates, so the Division of Elections issued a regulation at 6 AAC 25.071.
Write-ins only will be counted if the aggregate of all first choice votes cast for all write-ins for the particular office is:
1. The highest number of first choice votes received by any candidate for the office or
2. The second highest and the difference between the total number of first choice votes received by the leading candidate and the first choice votes received by all the write-in candidates are less than 0.5 percent. (That percentage is calculated by dividing the difference by the total number of first choice votes received by the leading candidate and the write-ins.)
If the write-ins do not meet these requirements, all write-in candidates are defeated. If the write-ins do clear this threshold by leading or coming in a close second in the first round, the Division of Elections will count the write-ins and treat them as individual candidates in the ranked choice tabulation.
Q: What happens if there is a tie during one of the tabulation rounds? Which candidate gets to advance?
A: In the event of a tie between two candidates with the fewest votes in a round, Alaska law says the tie is resolved “by lot” to determine which candidate is eliminated and which candidate advances to the next round. Believe it or not, “by lot” means the division’s director will flip a coin or draw straws. The same applies if there is a tie for the last two remaining candidates.
Q: How will I know when and why my candidates were eliminated?
A: Reports showing how many votes each candidate had in every round and how votes were transferred when candidates were eliminated will be available on the Division of Elections’ website, elections.alaska.gov, in addition to a summary report showing the final votes tallied for the winning candidate.
Q: When and where will the tabulation rounds take place?
A: Tabulation rounds will begin after the last counting of ballots on the 15th day following election day (Nov. 23). This will happen in Juneau at the Director’s Office. Just like past elections, all results are unofficial until the State Review Board certifies the election and all eligible absentee and questioned votes are counted.
Q: What offices are elected using Ranked Choice Voting?
A: The bill includes President/Vice President, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative, Governor/Lieutenant Governor, and all state representatives and state senators.
