An aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak medevaced a 14-year-old boy from a cabin on Afognak Island on Friday, according to a news release form the U.S. Coast Guard 17th District Public Affairs office.
The child and his father were transported to Emergency Medical Service in Kodiak because there were no medical personnel or clinics on Afognak Island.
The Coast Guard Sector Anchorage watchstanders received a request for help after the father found his 14-year-old and 10-year-old sons unconscious in their family’s off-road enclosed cabin vehicle, according to the release.
The father, who called in the medevac request at 1:53 a.m., suspected that the two boys had carbon monoxide poisoning because the vehicle had an exhaust leak and its interior smelled like fumes, the release stated. The father brought his sons back to the cabin and while they both regained consciousness, the father believed his 14-year-old son was still suffering from the carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the release.
The 14-year-old boy and his father were safely transported to EMS personnel. The release did not state the condition that the boy was in.
