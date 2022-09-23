Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from Charles Davidson, who is running for re-election to the Kodiak City Council.
Q: The City Council raised city employee wages earlier this year. Does the city have the funding to maintain those raises in future years without cutting services or raising taxes? Please explain your answer.
A: The City Council has been behind when it comes to fair wages for city employees, and the increases in wages were necessary to retain and secure the professional people needed to run a safe and serviceable government. It would be my goal, as a councilmember, to maintain city employee raises without cutting services or raising taxes. We currently have fund surpluses, but super inflation affects government expenses as well as the family budget, and the City Council must be cautious about tapping into those funds.
It can be difficult to forecast revenue needs in these turbulent times, and what services might be reduced or which taxes might need to be raised depends on how much is needed to balance the budget. My goal is to support the maintenance of fair wages with minimal impact on services or Taxes.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and schoolteachers, among others. What role, if any, should the City Council play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: Affordable housing is a national problem, and Kodiak is not exempt. This is a widespread problem that is challenging to solve, and it is an essential discussion for the safety of our community. The City Council must contribute to the solution by supporting innovative approaches to financing affordable housing units. I am not certain of how to structure this process, but a collaborative public-private approach could help solve this problem.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principle for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for City of Kodiak funding next year?
A: City funding is certainly impacted by these changes in the economy. However, there are many federal grants coming down the pike, and the better prepared we are to apply for this funding the better chance we have of getting essential community projects completed — even in these uncertain financial times. There are many important projects that the city needs to address — completion of the fire station, replacement of St. Herman Harbor infrastructure, development of Near Island and Gibson Cove, etc. To secure state and federal funding for these projects, we need to get these projects shovel ready so we can move forward.
Q. If the City of Kodiak needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: Ideally, the city will be able to maintain our balanced budget without reducing services or raising taxes. However, if needed, the first approach is to reduce spending where possible
without negatively impacting services. If that does not get us to a balanced budget, then we
must look at our tax base and see where it might be possible to raise taxes with minimal impact on our citizens.
Q. If cuts in the City of Kodiak budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: To support our citizens, it is important that the City of Kodiak maintain quality services, and we must do all we can to protect our main infrastructure — water, sewer, roads and electric.
These are vital services. If budget cuts were required, I would consider possible delays in some of our municipal projects to ensure that the most essential were attended to first. I would like to have input from the citizens about which services could be reduced in a situation of necessary cuts.
Q. The City of Kodiak’s population peaked in 1990, when it totaled 6,389 people. Since the year 2000, the City of Kodiak’s population has declined by 14.3%. What, if anything, should the Kodiak City Council do to try to stop the decline?
A: Fluctuations in Kodiak’s population in the past have been caused by availability of seafood processing jobs, and that is why economic development is so important to our future. We need to secure value-added jobs in and outside of our seafood industry that offer a sustainable living wage. People want to live in Kodiak, but cannot stay here if they cannot make a living wage.
Q. What should the Kodiak City Council be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: We need an economic development plan that will create jobs, jobs, jobs. The only way we can keep our young people from leaving the island is by creating jobs that provide a livable wage. Living on an island is a challenge. This island is a wonderful place to live and raise a family. Most of our young people realize this, but we need to support them in economic security if we want them to be able to stay here.
Q. In what area(s) is the Kodiak City Council doing its best work in regard to how it serves City of Kodiak residents?
A: I feel that the best work the Council has accomplished in past years is presenting a well-run municipal government with a balanced budget. We have provided for the infrastructure upgrades that our business community needs to succeed. The council has also been successful at providing for the wants and needs of the community by investing in parks, public facilities, a beautiful library, and other public amenities.
Q. What should be the Kodiak City Council’s top priority for the next five years? Explain what you’d like to see in this area.
A: The top priority for the City of Kodiak over the next five years needs to be infrastructure development. Areas of focus for this development are the completion of our new fire station, replacement and upgrading of St. Herman Harbor, the proper and careful development of Near Island and Gibson Cove, and keeping our roads maintained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.