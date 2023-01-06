Orthodox

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Marilyn Kreta leads the choir of the Holy Resurrection Cathedral in rehearsal on Wednesday for the upcoming celebrations for the Feast of Nativity.

 Lev Oswell

The holidays continue with Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations beginning today on the Eve of Nativity.

The public is welcome to attend events observing the Feast of Nativity at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral, 385 Kashevaroff Ave.

