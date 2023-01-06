The holidays continue with Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations beginning today on the Eve of Nativity.
The public is welcome to attend events observing the Feast of Nativity at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral, 385 Kashevaroff Ave.
The holidays continue with Russian Orthodox Christmas celebrations beginning today on the Eve of Nativity.
The public is welcome to attend events observing the Feast of Nativity at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral, 385 Kashevaroff Ave.
There will be a vesperal liturgy at 9 a.m. today, and Compline and Matin services this evening at 6 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. After Great Vespers at 5 p.m. Saturday, the starring ceremony will begin.
The cathedral has been decorated for the celebrations, and the large star for the ceremony has been handcrafted. The ceremony has attracted as many as 100 people in the past.
“This is a beautiful tradition throughout Alaska in which there is a beautifully adorned wooden and decorated star that is held and spun as everyone sings traditional carols,” said Rev. Innocent Dresdow, with the Diocese of Alaska, in an interview with the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “You’ll hear traditional Christmas carols that were handed down in Slavonic and also in English.”
For three days after the first starring, the ceremony will be repeated at different houses around Kodiak. Often, refreshments and meals are served, and gifts are exchanged.
“It’s a very festive time that we’re entering into now where everybody enjoys the joy and that’s expressed a lot through song,” Dresdow said.
Marilyn Kreta is the choir director at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral. She said people from outlying come and bring their own songs passed down from oral tradition. These carols are sung in Church Slavonic or Alutiiq and proclaim Christ’s birth. She also said most of the people at the Holy Resurrection Cathedral are English speaking and the cathedral has a lot of converts to Orthodoxy.
“If you come to starring on Saturday, you’ll hear more of the western songs after we sing several troparions and kontakions, which are songs prescribed for the feast day itself,” said Kreta.
This year all the services will take place in person. Recent celebrations had to be held virtually because of “We’ve done the common sense approach. ... Right now we have no mandates and no restrictions,” Dresdow said. “We just ask if people are symptomatic or if they’ve tested positive to do the recommended quarantine.”
Dresdow is looking forward to seeing the changes in the way they sing over the feast. He said the congregation is currently involved in a 40-day-long fasting period, abstaining from meat and dairy, in preparation for the Feast of Nativity. He said as the fasting period is lifted the spirit of the congregation noticeably brightens.
“It changes so beautifully in the feast periods, and that’s one of the things that I really look forward to,” Dresdow said. “That change in the spirit of the song is very joyous, very uplifting, and very celebratory.”
