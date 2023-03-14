The contract negotiated between the Kodiak Island Borough and the person likely to be its next manager is consistent with previous borough manager contracts, according to Special Project Support Meagan Christiansen.
Borough Mayor Aimee Williams was appointed as the next borough manager by a unanimous vote at a continuation of the Borough Assembly’s specially called meeting of Feb. 23. The vote to appoint Williams was held on Feb. 27.
The contract for her appointment as borough manager is scheduled to be brought before the Assembly on Thursday.
If approved by both parties, the contract will pay Williams at an annual rate of $150,000. The contract presented to previous borough manager candidate Elke Doom offered a similar rate, according to Christiansen. Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad is currently employed at this rate as well, according to Assembly Member Scott Arndt.
Williams, who is currently off-island and could not be reached for comment, didn’t negotiate for any particular benefits, according to Arndt. Part of the standard contract will have her pay increased by 2.5% after both her six-month and 1-year reviews. The contract will be in effect for three years from her start date, which is scheduled to be May 1.
The borough manager position will be granted leave in accordance with other borough personnel with the exception that the manager will be able to use five days of leave within the six-month probationary period. The borough manager also will receive sick leave, life insurance, health insurance and other benefits based on the Borough Personnel Manual.
The contract also states the borough will budget and pay for the manager’s attendance at the International
City/County Management Association annual conference, Alaska Municipal League conferences and other events.
Previous Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was fired in June 2022 following her regularly scheduled six-month review period. Murphy was paid a rate of $130,000 annually.
“Roxanne was starting at a lower amount because she needed to prove herself,” Arndt said. “And in this case, with Aimee, there are no moving expenses.”
Williams has never been employed by the Kodiak Island Borough. However, she has served on the Borough Assembly and is currently the Borough mayor.
“Some of us encouraged her to apply a long time ago...,” Arndt said. “She’s gotten more used to what the duties are moving up from an Assembly member to the mayor and now to the manager. I feel confident she can handle the duties required.”
Williams will be entering a transition period to become familiar with the specifics of the position, according to Christiansen.
“I’ve worked with her for the last 2.5 years, two years on the Assembly and almost half a year as mayor, and I like working with her,” Arndt said. “I appreciate her abilities.”
