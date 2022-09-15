Sen. Gary Stevens

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed a bill sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, that would have placed a 35% statewide tax on vape pens and vaping liquid. The bill also would have raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco cigarettes and other tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old.

Vape pens and vaping liquid currently are exempt from the state’s tobacco taxes, though various municipalities have levied their own taxes on the product.

