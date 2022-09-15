Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed a bill sponsored by Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, that would have placed a 35% statewide tax on vape pens and vaping liquid. The bill also would have raised the minimum age to purchase tobacco cigarettes and other tobacco products from 19 to 21 years old.
Vape pens and vaping liquid currently are exempt from the state’s tobacco taxes, though various municipalities have levied their own taxes on the product.
Alaska currently taxes $2 for a pack of cigarettes while other tobacco products, like cigars, have a 75% wholesale tax.
In his veto message, Dunleavy said: “There were many conversations about what an appropriate level to tax would be.” But any increase “on the people of Alaska is something I cannot support.”
The proposed tax rate fluctuated during its time in the Legislature. The Senate-approved version passed with a 45% tax; a House committee lowered the amount to 25%; the final version that hit Dunleavy’s desk was 35% tax of the wholesale value.
Dunleavy added that the minimum age component “is not possible to separate out of a bill once it has been passed by the Legislature.”
Stevens told the News-Miner earlier this week that he was disappointed but not surprised.
“The governor made it clear that he would not support the bill if it raised taxes beyond a certain level,” Stevens said.
But “the tax is less important than the minimum age component, which was the most important element,” he added.
“We heard from families and parents about the concerns and health risks about tobacco to youth,” Stevens said. “We wanted to help with that situation.”
Stevens said he felt confident the governor may have approved a bill if it just involved raising the minimum purchase age to 21.
He added there’s a chance the state could lose out on federal funding related to tobacco or substance abuse education funding.
“It’s important to have any kind of funding to raise awareness about health and risks associated with tobacco,” he said.
Stevens will look at alternatives once the election is over. He is up for re-election following the recent redistricting, and how a new bill is written may depend on who gets elected as governor.
He added that any tobacco tax proposal tends to be a difficult topic in the legislature, and that the 35% on e-cigarette and vaping products was higher than he would have liked. But there’s always a side-benefit.
“One of the things we’ve noticed is that when you put any kind of tax on tobacco, less people buy it or stop using it, especially on the younger people where money is more of a concern,” Stevens said.
If the bill had passed, the age limit increase would have brought Alaska in sync with federal minimum age requirements, which is 21. Then-president Donald J. Trump signed the age limit increase in December 2019.
While the federal law doesn’t require states to implement their own laws, states must demonstrate that their retailers are complying with the law. If not, the state eventually risks losing some portion of their federal substance abuse grant funding.
