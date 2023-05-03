Kodiak City Mayor Pat Branson and Council member John Whiddon traveled to Washington D.C. last week to lobby for Kodiak’s needs.

The city does this each year to build relationships and talk about Kodiak. The city set its federal funding priorities earlier this year with Saint Herman Harbor’s infrastructure replacement at the top, followed by wastewater treatment plant upgrades, a replacement fire department emergency response vehicle, and Mill Bay and Mission Road replacement work.

