The majority of the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly appears to be in favor of disbanding the borough-city Consolidation Committee, based on talks at last Thursday’s work session.
The Borough Assembly’s work session followed up on consolidation talks made at a recent joint work session between the borough and city of Kodiak.
Most Borough Assembly members present for Thursday’s work session expressed interest in dissolving the Consolidation Committee, which began meeting in September 2019 after voters approved a 2016 local ballot initiative that asked whether local government consolidation should be considered. A total of 1,235 voters said “Yes,” and 919 voters said “No.”
But public interest in the issue has waned, at least as judged by attendance and the lack of public comments at recent Consolidation Committee meetings. Many of those meetings also have failed to reach a quorum.
No action was taken at last Thursday’s work session.
“The interest does not appear to be there, or we’d have a clamoring,” said Assembly member Scott Arndt at the borough’s work session. “The interest was only at the Assembly level originally to put it on the ballot. It was not a grassroots request. It was the Assembly’s request.”
City Mayor Pat Branson told the Kodiak Daily Mirror in an interview last week that the city has never been against reviewing or researching the possibility of consolidating the city and the borough, but certain issues have made it difficult.
“The process has been very flawed from the beginning,” Branson said. “From the wording in the ballot measure, to what was transferred to the Assembly and the charge of what this committee might be doing, to the process of appointing members. The city was not involved in [the process of appointing members] and we asked to be. We just want it done in the right way to give the process justice.”
The Consolidation Committee’s resolution stated that it would gather information and propose a plan for consolidation.
“I was involved in that from the beginning, and I’ve heard about in the last few years the problems with getting a quorum,” said Assembly member Joseph Delgado. “I had not been there in a long time, but I can say that a lot of work has been done. ... It will be a shame to see all of that not put to use.”
A letter from Branson to the Borough Assembly in 2016 — before the formation of the committee — stated the concerns of the City Council regarding language.
“The language in the ordinance which concerns the City Council is consolidation ‘may result in a more efficient single unit of government,’ and ‘it would be of the best interest of the residents of the community to explore the potential impacts of consolidation.’ Those statements are completely subjective statements and until more research is done about this issue, that language is misleading and should not be in the ordinance. Bigger government is not necessarily more efficient,” Branson wrote.
Assembly member Larry LeDoux said he believes the progress of the Consolidation Committee should be reported to the public, and that he would want to hear comments from Assembly members Jared Griffin and James Turner before he agreed to dissolve the committee.
“I’d feel more comfortable if [Griffin] was present,” LeDoux said. “He’s put a lot of time working on the committee, and he’s recommended a different task. The public voted to set this up and before we take any action we need to give a full report to the public. I don’t disagree with some of the other comments being said.”
Griffin, the current chair of the Consolidation Committee, led the discussion on consolidation at the recent joint work session, during which time he said: “We just can’t go any further unless the committee receives renewed participation from the city of Kodiak and then financial support from the borough and the city to support the work of the committee.”
The committee needs financial support to utilize expert guidance to help with looking at merging various aspects of the governments such as codes and budgets in a way that would be beneficial and provide a more efficient government.
“I think something like this needs to be backed up by solid data” before it is done, said Council member Terry Haines during the joint work session.
Assembly member Scott Smiley said he believes confusion between the roles of local governments was the reason that consolidation was brought up originally. He said that the city, after looking at consolidation, didn’t find it to save money or increase the efficiencies between government bodies.
“I was on the Assembly when formulating the committee in the first place,” Smiley said. “There is only one municipal unit involved in this committee and that’s the borough. The city isn’t involved and none of the six villages [is] involved, and all of them have to sign on before anything can be done.”
