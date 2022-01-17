In the face of public protest, the City Council decided to indefinitely table an ordinance that would ban the use of ATVs, snow mobiles and side-by-sides on city streets.
Council members and Mayor Pat Branson were happy with the public feedback they received about the proposed ban and encouraged other city residents to voice their opinions at future City Council meetings and work sessions.
“The process works,” Councilman John Whiddon said during council members comments at the meeting.
Councilmen Randall Bishop, Bob Stanford and Richard Walker echoed the sentiment when they gave their closing remarks after Whiddon.
The ordinance that would have prohibited the use of off-road machines on City streets was not completely dismissed. The council stated that if there were problems with people driving on the streets over a long period of time, they might visit the ordinance in the future.
BUDGET
In other business, the council approved changes to the budget that were planned for the fiscal year which began July 1, 2021, and will end on June 13, 2022, to account for support matters that were not accounted for or not accounted for in their entirety when the original budget was constructed.
Included in the supplemental budget is $829,331 to increase salaries and bonuses of city employees in departments that fall under the General Fund and $333,211 to increase the salaries of employees in every fund, excluding the Harbor Electric Fund and the Trident Basin Airport Fund.
The measure was taken after the City Wage and Compensation Study that the city participated in last year revealed that the average city employee is being paid less-than-average wages when compared to 12 comparable communities, including over 30 positions that are given low salaries when compared to state wages after being adjusted for the cost of living.
Paul Van Dyke, who called in during citizen comments, expressed concern over the lack of transparency in the process. Although he is not against giving the city employees higher wages, he wants to know where that money is coming from, how it can be sustainably sourced and how it will be distributed, he said.
DONATIONS AND GRANTS
The City of Kodiak, Friends of Baranof Park and Kodiak Hockey League are $450,000 closer to reaching their fundraising goal, which will allow them to renovate the Baranof Park Recreation Center Ice Rink and Indoor Track Project. The City Council accepted a $450,000 donation from the Rasmuson Foundation that was given to support this cause.
In addition to contributing to the Baranof Park Recreation Center Improvements Project, the Rasmuson Foundation also gave a $12,500 grant to support the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative. The Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative aims to install a mural in the downtown area that will welcome workers, visitors and tourists. The initiative was created with the intention of revitalizing that area. Currently, the City of Kodiak, Rasmuson Foundation, Kodiak History Museum and Kodiak Arts Council, which are overseeing the Bloomberg Asphalt Art Initiative, are issuing a “call to artist” to participate in the creation of the mural. The deadline for the entry to the “call to artists” is on Friday, Jan. 21.
The Denali Commission gave the City of Kodiak $75,000 to go toward updating the Port of Kodiak Waterfront and Master Plan. With this money, the city will form a development plan to update the waterfront properties and facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.