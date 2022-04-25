The Kodiak Island Borough is taking steps to amend the changes made to its disaster-response plans during COVID. This summer, the borough will be reviewing its policies pertaining to the Emergency Services Council and how it operates.
Ahead of that, the borough is trying to reset everything back to pre-COVID regulations, according to Assemblyman Scott Arndt.
At its most recent meeting, all of the present Assemblymembers — Arndt, James Turner, Joe Delgaod, Aimee Williams and Geoff Smith — voted to remove a provision that would allow assembly members to attend meetings remotely, and limit the number of members of the public at a meeting so long as the meetings are being broadcasted and there is opportunity for public participation.
“To get [all changes] off of the books was the cleanest thing to do and then, after the budget, through the summer let’s look at what we want to come up with and do it in a meaningful way,” Arndt said, adding: “The easier thing was to delete the change two years ago to get us back to our original version and take steps from there.”
During public comments at the end of the meeting, Nick Szabo questioned why this particular change was necessary. Even during non-COVID disasters, it might be useful to allow people to attend meetings remotely, he said.
There will be a public hearing about the matter at the Borough Assembly’s next regular meeting on May 5.
TWO PUBLIC HEARINGS, NO PUBLIC COMMENTS
There were two public hearings at the Thursday meeting: one was to change the code pertaining to the approval for use of communication towers and the other was to establish an Opioid Settlement Fund.
Going forward, the Planning and Zoning Commission will have 90 days after the date of the next available meeting agenda deadline to review permit applications for use of communication towers and hold a public hearing on those applications, according to documents in the meeting’s agenda packet. Previously, the commission had to hold a public hearing within 60 days of the first available agenda meeting deadline.
The Kodiak Island Borough will receive $10,000 a year for the next 10 to 18 years as a result of a legal settlement with three pharmaceutical companies that distributed opioids and one that manufactured them: the distributors are Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and the manufacturer is Johnson & Johnson. The state may implement regulations on how that money can be spent in the future. The Borough Assembly approved the creation of an Opioid Settlement Fund that the money received from the settlement will be placed in so that it will be easier to document how that money is used.
There were no comments from the public during these hearings. Both of these measures were passed unanimously by the assembly.
MORE MONEY FOR
LANDFILL PROJECT
The Borough Assembly gave Borough Manger Roxanne Murphy the go-ahead to create a $25,000 contract with CH2M Hill Engineers to modify construction plans for the Landfill Stage 3 Closure project. The Stage 3 Closure project will add a soil and membrane cover to cap an existing landfill to reduce the production of contaminated liquids. Hill Engineers signed a contract with the borough to construct the project in January. However, in March the construction company came forward to the borough and said that, due to unforeseen costs, the initial amount of funding was not sufficient.
NEW VEHICLE PURCHASE
The Kodiak Island Borough will proceed to promote an invitation to bid for a new vehicle to be used as Bayside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Finlayson’s response vehicle. The Fire Protection Area 1 Board budgeted $80,000 for this purchase, however the borough is recommending that the cost of the vehicle not exceed $60,000 in case there are any unexpected expenses.
