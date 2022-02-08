The Coast Guard’s presence in Kodiak is projected to increase by more than 60% in the next four years, something Vice Admiral Michael McAllister called a “substantial investment in operations in this region.”
McAllister was in Kodiak last week to attend the annual Coast Guard Appreciation Dinner, hosted each year by the Chamber of Commerce.
There are 560 Coast Guard members stationed in Kodiak at the present time, and that number will increase to 900 by 2026 based on current estimates, according to Lt. Commander Scott Carr with USCG public affairs.
The increase in service members coincides with plans for several new cutters to arrive on the island, including offshore patrol cutters and two new fast-response cutters. This will offset the cut in personnel after the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro was decommissioned, Carr said.
Kodiak is a crucial location to the Coast Guard, McAllister said. First, Kodiak is a good location from which to base search-and-rescue operations and to protect fisheries. Secondly, there has been an increase in shipping activity in the North Pacific and Arctic regions.
Specifically, Russia has been relying more on the Northern Sea route to transport commercial goods, and there have been Russian Navy drills and a Chinese naval presence near Alaska waters.
“The need for the Coast Guard to be in the Arctic along the maritime boundary line between the U.S. and Russia has never been greater,” McAllister said. “Kodiak is a fantastic logistic hub for us to be able to carry out those regional and global missions that require Coast Guard involvement.”
McAllister is the commander of the Coast Guard Pacific Area based out of Alameda, California. In the position, he is the commander for all of the Coast Guard’s missions from the Rocky Mountains to the Horn of Africa. He is also in charge of Coast Guard operational support to the Department of Defense and Combatant Commanders.
“It’s important that the U.S. becomes a presence in our waters to make sure that those activities are carried out in accordance with our laws and in accordance with international norms,” he said.
Even if tensions with foreign powers decrease, it is unlikely the number of Coasties on the island will decrease, McAllister said. Kodiak will continue to be a logistically important area in case tensions arise again and there will always be a need to have a base in the region to conduct domestic operations, such as helping vessels in distress, according to McAllister.
The Coast Guard received $140 million to build new infrastructure around the country, and over $68 million is devoted to supporting housing of service members in Alaska. In Kodiak, the Coast Guard is about to begin designing housing plans.
“We very much value the relationship that we have here in Kodiak,” McAllister said. “It’s a symbiotic relationship that goes back many decades now. Our Coast Guard men and women are very proud to be able to serve their country and to serve the Kodiak community in partnership with the great folks who live in the city and borough and the greater Kodiak island.”
