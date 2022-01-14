Duncan Fields, a local with several decades of experience in fishing and seafood processing, is the newest member of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s Board of Directors.
The institute is a private-public entity that leads the marketing of wild Alaska seafood and is the brand manager for the Alaska Seafood brand. It receives funding from private industry. Members of the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute’s board of directors are appointed by the governor.
This isn’t Fields’ first time working with the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute. He served on the ASMI Board of Directors in the past from 2004 to 2007. He left the board to join the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council, but since leaving still remained involved with ASMI as a member of the International Committee, which he served on from 2009 to 2020.
Although Fields cannot be sure what he will be addressing while on the Board of Directors, he has some ideas about things he’d like to see done. At the top of his list is securing a place in the international market for Alaskan pollock and crab, even while the fisheries are struggling, he said. ASMI also needs to start preparing for the days when the prices of salmon and halibut drop, according to Fields.
For almost 20 years, Fields and his family co-owned the Kodiak Salmon Packers processing plant in Larsen Bay which canned salmon. During that time, he became familiar with the cycles of highs and lows in the salmon market, he said. In addition to helping out fisheries that are struggling, ASMI has to look forward to the day when markets that are soaring now will start to fall, according to Fields.
This is not the only advisory position that Fields holds. On Friday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office announced that Fields, along with Linda Kozak and Raymond May of Port Lions, were appointed to the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force. Fields is also a member of the Kodiak Island Borough School District’s Board of Education.
