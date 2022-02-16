The U.S. Department of Agriculture will give out about $50 million in grants to seafood processors, processing facilities and processing vessels. The money will be split between 24 states and the territory of American Samoa, according to a release the USDA sent out on Monday. Over half of the grant money — approximately $30 million — is allotted for Alaska processors.
The money will come from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and will be given through the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Safety Block Grant Program. It is designed to help companies bounce back from the financial burdens caused from preparing, preventing exposure to and responding to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.
“This funding for seafood processors and processing vessels will serve as a bridge, providing relief to an industry that was greatly affected by the pandemic as well as the resulting changes in consumer demand,” Jenny Lester Moffitt, USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs, said in the release. “This program is part of our larger pandemic assistance program, providing support to producers, distributors, processors and other small agricultural businesses to get our food system back on track.”
The Alaska Department of Commerce expects to see at most 270 applications based on the USDA’s eligibility criteria, according to Victoria Caltagirone with the Alaska Department of Commerce. There is more information about the standards on the USDA’s website.
Applications will be submitted on a company level. A company that is headquartered outside of the state may still apply for grant money for their operations in, or related to, Alaska, Caltagirone said. The USDA is encouraging states to prioritize small processors and processing vessels.
Since the distribution process is still being determined, there are a number of things up in the air, Caltagirone. There is not a limit on the amount of money that a single entity can receive, however that may change as the details of the Seafood Processors Pandemic Response Safety Block Grant Program begin to be determined.
“[The] USDA is working with agricultural and food businesses to ensure that, following the pandemic disruptions, they have the resources and tools to continue building more and better markets, and to thrive in 2022 and beyond,” Moffitt said in the release.
The application portal is still being developed, but the Department of Commerce expects for it to be open in the spring, Caltagirone said.
