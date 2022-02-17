A Kodiak man has been arrested and charged in connection with a drunken driven accident after fleeing the scene.
Jesse J. Larionoff, 22, was charged with a Class C felony after allegedly getting into a car crash and then fleeing, according to charging documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. Larionoff also is accused of being under the influence of alcohol while driving.
At 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11, Kodiak police received a call claiming that a brown suburban vehicle hit one car and then nearly hit a person who tried to confront the driver of the brown suburban, according to court documents. The person who confronted the driver of the brown suburban told police that the occupants of the vehicle were visibly intoxicated, the documents state. People at the scene took photos of the brown vehicle and provided officers with the license plate number, the court documents claim.
Police were able to track the car to the home of its owner by using the Alaska Public Safety Information Network, the documents state. At that residency, officers saw a car with the same make, model and license plate as the one described by witnesses at the scene, and saw that it was damaged.
Officers were allowed into the home where they found Larionoff and a person who matched the description of the passenger in the brown suburban. Both of them had slurred speech, stumbled while they walked and smelled of alcohol, the documents allege.
Officers told Larionoff and the passenger of the vehicle to separate themselves, after which Larionoff locked himself in a room and refused to speak or leave, according to court documents. The officers were given a telephonic search warrant, then they entered the room, apprehended Larionoff and brought him to the Kodiak Police Department, the documents state. A breath sample revealed that he had a 0.225 Breath Alcohol Content.
In the past, Larionoff has been charged with burglary and assault, according to court records.
Larionoff is facing up to five years in prison. Attorney Bridget Lynn was assigned to be his public defender. Lynn could not be reached for comment. Larionoff is not in custody. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 7.
