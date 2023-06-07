Three Kodiak High School students are helping pave the way to grow the trades by graduating through the school’s career and technical education program after working extensively to gain certifications and credentials.
These three students spent seven weeks in Anchorage to complete an adult trades class with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Normally, teens are not able to take part, especially without a high school diploma or being at least 18. But the high school was able to work with IBEW to create an exception for these students. All would be 18 before the program finished, and high school graduation would be completed before the completion of the program.
“I’m just so proud that these three paved the way, they didn’t waver,” Diane Maples, federal programs director for Kodiak High School, said in an interview with KDM.
The names of the students were not immediately available.
These students graduated with their peers, and a week later, on June 2, finished their IBEW program and held an informal graduation to cele- brate their achievements. This year, Kodiak High School aligned the majority of its career and technical education program’s pathways with different certifications and credentials. Five out of 11 of the programs allowed seniors to work in their field of interest during their second semester. The three students taking part in the IBEW program completed pre-apprenticeship programs, which helped increase their chances of getting into the slots for the registered apprenticeships at IBEW.
Pathways at the high school included topics in business, construction, management, education, fisheries and health, among others. The goal is to help students find their interests, get credentials and experience in those fields, and improve their chances of success by giving them access to opportunities they may not otherwise have had.
Opportunities provided for students in these fields are enormous. A student coming out of the welding class at Kodiak High School this year with three certifications had an interview with a company in Washington where he was offered a six-figure salary, according to Maples.
She said creating and developing these programs provides equitable opportunities for students who may not be going to college.
“There’s a number of kids that either don’t need it or they just don’t want to [go to college]…,” Maples said. “I don’t believe that we’ve done a really great job connecting them to that next step… . I don’t believe we’ve given them the same amount of time and effort as we have for students saying they’re going to college.”
Next year, the district will also be giving eighth graders at Kodiak Middle School the chance to get exposure to some of the opportunities at the high school.
To continue to expand these opportunities for students, the district will also need to continue to connect students with organizations and companies within their fields of interest.
“We have to have people that believe in their field, that believe in our kids and are willing to miss a couple of days of work... and give them the skills and help connect them,” Maples said.
However, Maples said both sides have to come to the table to build these opportunities for students.
“Next year, I have the wonderful opportunity of being a [Career and Technical Education] director and not just a federal programs director… . It really does take a hired person that wakes up every day to think about these kinds of things to help build it.”
