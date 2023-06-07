Three Kodiak High School students are helping pave the way to grow the trades by graduating through the school’s career and technical education program after working extensively to gain certifications and credentials.

These three students spent seven weeks in Anchorage to complete an adult trades class with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.