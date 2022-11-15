Updated results from the Nov. 8 general election were released Tuesday afternoon, but none of the races influenced by Kodiak voters have changed.
Alaska’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Lisa Murkowski and the state’s U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Mary Peltola are both still undecided, according to unofficial results released by the state Division of Elections.
In the gubernatorial race, incumbent republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy holds 52.12% of the statewide vote, based on updated but unofficial state results.
In the Senate race, conservative republican Kelly Tshibaka continues to hold a narrow lead over Murkowski, a moderate republican. The Nov. 15 update showed Tshibaka with 44.37% percent of the statewide vote and Murkowski with 42.51% of the vote.
Murkowski received 50.29% of the ballots from Kodiak area voters, according to state data, while Tshibaka received 36.02% of the Kodiak vote.
If neither candidate finishes with at least 50% plus one of the statewide vote the race will be settled by ranked choice, with republican Buzz Kelley being officially eliminated and his votes going to whoever his supporters picked second on their ballots. If that adjustment doesn’t decide the winner, democrat Patricia Chesbro will be officially eliminated and her votes will go to the candidates selected second on her ballot.
In the House race, Peltola continues to hold a lead over her republican challengers, former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, and Fairbanks libertarian Chris Bye. But at this time Peltola still does not have the 50% plus one vote she needs to secure the victory.
Peltola currently has 47.08% of the vote, followed by Palin at 26.79%, Begich at 24.11% and Bye with 1.74% of the vote. If this race needs to be decided by ranked choice voting, Bye’s votes will be redirected to his voters’ second choices, followed by the next lowest vote-getter’s second choice votes.
The gubernatorial race has not been declared, but if Dunleavy holds his current margin he will be called the winner without using ranked choice votes.
Incumbent state Sen. Gary Stevens and incumbent state Rep. Louise Stutes, both from Kodiak, continued to hold more than 50% margins in their respective races after the unofficial Nov. 15 updates, which show 100% of precincts reporting.
Stevens has 55.20% of the vote in the Senate District C race, followed by Heath Smith with 32.48% of the vote and Walter Jones with 11.60% of the vote. Stevens’ apparent margin of victory increased from 51.42% on election evening.
Stutes currently has 57.72% of the vote in the House District 5 race, up from 56.29% of the vote on election day. Benjamin Vincent, who is also from Kodiak, had 41.99% of the vote after the Nov. 15 update.
Statewide, 228,215 Alaskans voted, which was a turnout of 37.92% of registered voters, according to state Division of Elections data.
The state Senate District C had a turnout of 12,247 voters, which was 37.99% of registered voters, and 4,220 people voted in state House District 5, a turnout of 29.53%.
Vote totals for all races will be updated again on Friday, and votes are scheduled to be finalized on Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.