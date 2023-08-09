A dedication ceremony for plaques honoring Dr. R. Holmes Johnson and John “Rudy” Miller is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday.
The plaques are on display at Deadman’s Curve, which is where the ceremony will be held. Both “Dr. Bob” and “Rudy” were active in Kodiak’s Noon Rotary Club, and the plaques in their honor came together largely through the efforts of Rotarians John Butler and Perry Page.
