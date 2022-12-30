This was an eventful year in Kodiak, from the bringing home of the Kodiak quads and aid for some fishermen to a new mayor for the Kodiak Island Borough and the implementation of ranked choice voting in state and national elections. From near-record inflation and unscripted Kodiak wage increases to a more visible affordable housing problem and a record Permanent Fund Dividend.
But we feel it is our duty to attempt to put the news of the day in some kind of context, and it is certainly your right to disagree with us.
Kodiak saw a little bit of everything this year.
But we also lost two children on our island this year — two small souls that were taken way too early. Collectively, we put the deaths of Sawyer Cipolla and Zander Maverik Ingram as the most important story of the year in Kodiak.
The death of any child is a tragedy, and for it to happen twice here in one year led to unbearable pain — first for their two families and then for the people of Kodiak and Port Lions who had grown to know and love Sawyer and Zander.
Sawyer, age 7, went missing on May 7 from his Monashka Bay home. His body was found eight days later by hikers on Pillar Mountain. There was no foul play. More than 2,500 people helped in the search for Sawyer, and just under 10,000 acres were searched by foot, vehicle and horseback.
“I’ve never seen a more thorough and complete search for a missing person in my career,” said Lt. Paul Fussey, Alaska State Troopers Statewide Search and Rescue Coordinator. The searchers were supported by local businesses and individuals who donated everything from lights, bear spray and batteries to food and other supplies.
Zander Maverik Ingram was only weeks from his sixth birthday when he drowned in Port Lions’ town fishing hole on Sept. 5. The accident left many in the Kodiak Island village of 170 in shock, and Zander’s parents grateful to those who took part in his attempted rescue, and who comforted them after.
Zander’s mom, Rory, and sisters Halley, 12, and Ashley, 16, left Port Lions following the tragedy to reunite with Rory’s husband and the girls’ dad in Eagle, Idaho. Paul was working in Idaho on the day of the accident.
AID ON THE WAY FOR CERTAIN FISHERIES
A total of $300 million in aid to Alaska fishermen, companies and communities is being included in a year-end spending bill passed earlier this month.
The funding follows official disaster declarations issued by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for Alaska salmon and crab fishery failures dating back to 2020.
The disaster aid also supports research and communities that lost fish-tax revenues and it includes a provision — the Fishery Resource Disaster Improvement Act — that aims to improve administration of disaster funding and get money to the affected parties.
Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers is one of the groups affected by the first-ever closure of the Bering Sea snow crab fishery and the second consecutive year of closure for the Bristol Bay red king crab fishery. In both cases, stocks are too low to support any harvesting.
Aside from the disaster relief, there is money in the bill for fishery initiatives, including research and monitoring in the Yukon and Kuskokwim River drainages and in the Bering Sea sites where fish returns have been disastrously low.
KODIAK LOSES CAROLYN FLOYD
Every year, we have to say goodbye to lots of good people. But few people left us in 2022 who have had more impact on Kodiak than Carolyn Floyd. She served as city mayor for 18 years, as the first president of Kodiak Community College and a member of the National League of Cities Advisory Board, among other things. She died in January at the age of 88.
Her husband, Coach Joe, preceded her in death, but he also made headlines this year when, in December, he was selected to the Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
As one of Kodiak’s true power couples, they will be sorely missed. But their influence will never be forgotten.
TIGHT LABOR MARKET LEADS TO PAY HIKES
The City of Kodiak, Kodiak Island Borough and the Kodiak History Museum were among the employers who announced across-the-board pay increases for their employees this year as a tight labor market forced employers to do more to find and retain employees.
The Kodiak City Council voted to increase employee pay after discovering that the City of Kodiak paid its employees less than average when compared to similar Alaska towns, based on a compensation study.
Later on, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly voted to give its employees an average pay increase of 5%.
ALASKA RESIDENTS GET BIGGEST PFD
The 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend, at $3,284, was sent out a couple of weeks earlier than most years and at a record amount. But so was the inflation that most Kodiak families endured in 2022 as they paid ever-increasing prices on everything from groceries and gas to heating oil and boat repairs.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING SHORTAGE MADE NEWS
A study conducted by McKinley Research on behalf of the Kodiak Island Housing Authority confirmed what most of us already knew: There is a severe shortage of affordable, single-family homes on the island.
There were a total of 4,270 housing units on the road system in 2021, excluding housing on the Coast Guard base, the study found. Of those, 61% are single-family homes.
Despite single-family homes making up the bulk of the housing demand, only 68 were sold in 2021, and even that was slightly above the five-year average, according to the study.
This lack of home ownership is not because of a lack of interest: 16% of the survey respondents stated that they were interested in owning or renting a standalone single-family home.
But the average price of a single-family home in 2021 in Kodiak was $358,000, which was a 21% increase from the average price in 2017, according to the study. Those prices rose even higher this year.
By the time fall’s elections came around, most politicians were talking about Kodiak’s and Alaska’s affordable-housing shortage.
At the same time, the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. asked the City of Kodiak to consider forming a nonprofit land trust with the KEDC designed to lower housing prices. No decision has been announced yet.
Meanwhile, Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center started construction in May on a $5.1 million work-related housing complex at 110 Bartell Ave. that will have 16 units slated for occupancy in September 2023.
PELTOLA FILLS SEAT AFTER DON YOUNG’S PASSING
U.S. Rep. Don Young, who represented Alaska for 25 terms in the House of Representatives, died in March. At the age of 88, Young was the oldest and longest-serving member in the U.S. Congress. Young and his wife, Ann, were on a plane bound for Alaska when he suddenly died.
Young’s death led to Mary Peltola as his successor following a June special election, the first to use the state’s new Ranked Choice Protocol. After a crowded field was narrowed to three finalists, the Bethel Democrat edged out Republican challengers — former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III.
Peltola, the first Alaska Native and first woman to hold the seat, then beat Palin and Begich in the November general election.
DUNLEAVY, MURKOWSKI KEEP SEATS
In the gubernatorial race, GOP incumbent Mike Dunleavy won with 50.28% of the vote, and incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski won with 53.69% of the vote after going to the ranked choice system. Former President Trump endorsed challenger Kelly Tshibaka. She finished with 46.31% of the total.
STEVENS, STUTES STAY IN OFFICE
The fate of Kodiak’s state representatives needed no help from ranked choice voters.
Sen. Gary Stevens and Rep. Louise Stutes held more than 50% of the vote in each of their races from the earliest returns on election night. After the final update, Stevens’ had 56.30% of the vote from Senate District C and Stutes had 60.95% of the vote in House District 4.
In the race for the state House seat representing Kodiak, challenger Ben Vincent, also from Kodiak, finished with 38.51% of the vote.
CITY, BOROUGH ELECTION RESULTS
Borough Assembly member Aimee Williams, who ran unopposed, was elected borough mayor in October’s local election. Former Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux ran away with one of the two three-year Assembly seats, and Jared Griffin won the remaining three-year seat. Incumbent Scott Arndt was selected to fill Williams’ seat on the Assembly.
Incumbent Joseph Delgado won the other contested Assembly race, for a one-year term.
James Pryor was elected to the Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education after running unopposed to fill the seat of Julie Cain Hill, who retired from the board.
On the city side of the ballot, incumbents City Councilman John Whiddon and Charles Davidson were winners of two three-year terms.
BOROUGH ASSEMBLY FIRES ANOTHER MANAGER
For the second time in as many years, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly terminated the person holding the borough’s most senior-ranking paid position.
Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy was let go in June.
Elke Doom, the interim manager of the Royal Oak Township in the Detroit metro area and one of four finalists for the Kodiak position, was then offered the job but a contract was never agreed upon.
The Assembly then decided to offer the borough manager’s job to Dave Conrad, who had been filling the job on an interim basis. The status of the borough manager’s position was not known at presstime.
SCHOOL DISTRICT GETS NEW SUPERINTENDENT
Cyndy Mika started as the new superintendent of Kodiak Island Borough School District in July following Larry LeDoux’s planned retirement. Before coming to Kodiak, Mika spent 20 years in schools in the Dallas metro area. Most recently, she worked for the Little Elm Independent School District, where she oversaw everything related to curriculum for some 8,500 students.
She moved here with Devon, her special needs son from the Philippines whom she adopted when he was 6 weeks old.
KODIAK QUADS
The Trosvigs — Stephanie and Harlan — welcomed the island’s first set of quadruplets. Madilyn, Mitchell, Jessica and Jeremy were born in Anchorage on April 27 and were brought home to Kodiak in June.
The babies are the second quadruplets to be born in Alaska since the state started tracking births.
ALUTIIQ REMAINS RETURN TO KODIAK
The remains of Anastasia Ashouwak returned to Old Harbor after 118 years.
As a 13-year-old in 1901, Anastasia left Kodiak Island and was taken to the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania to strip her of her nativeness through Western education. She died three years later from tuberculosis and was buried on school grounds.
A cultural ceremony for Anastasia was held at the Alutiiq Museum.
“This is a really big deal for the family members but also a big deal for the whole community because every single Native person has a relative that went to one of these residential schools,” said April Laktonen Counceller, the executive director of the Alutiiq Museum.
COVID RELEASED ITS HOLD ON KODIAK
COVID finally released its hold on Kodiak this year, but that’s how 2022 began.
Consider this introduction to a story we wrote in January: “COVID cases are skyrocketing on the island.”
The story went on to say that the number of reported COVID cases in Kodiak were at an all-time high, according to data reported by the Emergency Operations Center.
The EOC reported 544 known, active cases of COVID, a 56% increase in one week alone. Between Jan. 3 and Jan. 10, a total of 622 cases of COVID were identified by the Emergency Operations Center.
But those numbers soon relinquished, and by late February the Kodiak Island Borough School District eliminated its mandatory mask mandate and the fear, frustration — and headlines — soon subsided.
