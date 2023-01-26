Fire station

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The future home of the City of Kodiak Fire Department at 1240 Mill Bay Road.  

The deadline for contractor proposals for the city of Kodiak’s replacement fire station has been pushed back to Feb. 15.

Last November, Kodiak City Manager Mike Tvenge told KDM in an interview that the project had hit an important milestone — the 35% design threshold. At that time, he said the city would soon solicit bids to find the company that would oversee construction of the most expensive government building on Kodiak Island in more than a decade.

