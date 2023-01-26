The deadline for contractor proposals for the city of Kodiak’s replacement fire station has been pushed back to Feb. 15.
Last November, Kodiak City Manager Mike Tvenge told KDM in an interview that the project had hit an important milestone — the 35% design threshold. At that time, he said the city would soon solicit bids to find the company that would oversee construction of the most expensive government building on Kodiak Island in more than a decade.
The city was hoping to review fire station proposals before the end of the year, said Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke, who was part of the KDM interview.
“Hopefully, by the end of January, we’ll have a recommendation for council,” Bahnke said at the time.
This week, Bahnke said five general contractors were at Tuesday’s non-mandatory pre-bid conference at city hall. Contractors who were not at the conference are still able to put in proposals. But interested contractors had the opportunity to engage with the core project team and the design team at the conference.
Some of the topics for the conference included going over the 35% completed schematic design and a look at the physical site for the replacement fire station. The city manager, deputy city manager, fire chief, city engineer and City Council member Rich Walker made up the core project team. Wolf Architecture of Palmer also was present as the design team.
“By bringing in a general contractor earlier in the design process we get a better value, a better price, and a better coordinated project,” Bahnke said.
The city pushed back solicitations so they could get maximum participation for their proposals. “We started soliciting right after the first of the year. It didn’t seem like doing it around the holidays was going to be good timing for anybody,” Bahnke said.
The design schedule for the replacement fire station has the general contractor being selected this March. The city of Kodiak plans for the contractor to work with Wolf Architecture and have design work completed in April and have the guaranteed maximum price for the project set by August, according to Bahnke.
The city of Kodiak has prioritized the fire station replacement project behind St. Herman Harbor infrastructure replacement and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant facility for its spending priorities in its capital improvement program budget. The city has secured $22 million for the fire station project already, but it is requesting $2.35 million to complete the project.
That money would go toward contingencies, design and other so-called soft costs that will be associated with the project but aren’t covered by the other funds, Bahnke said.
In Tuesday’s City Council work session, the priority of the fire station was put into question with worries of whether it will get fully funded with construction scheduled to begin relatively soon.
“Is there a likelihood of us getting another $2.3 million?” asked City Council member John Whiddon. “If there is a likelihood then maybe we should have Rep. [Louise] Stutes put it as our first priority.”
The council members agreed that before going forward with the draft they will wait for the proposals to come back from contractors and then they could re-evaluate its priority, adjust the number, and potentially speak with Stutes or the borough assembly lobbyist, Sebastion O’Kelly, who spoke at the recent city-borough joint work session.
Last November, Tvenge told KDM he was hopeful that construction can start on the project, which will have an address of 1240 Mill Bay Road, no later than June and finish in fall 2024.
The most current design narrative puts the building at just under 20,000 square feet on two floors, plus an equipment, training and mechanical mezzanine, according to information available on the Kodiak Fire Station Replacement blog.
The first floor will feature administrative and community space, as well as a training room and fitness areas. The second floor will have what is called an “apparatus bay,” support spaces, crew quarters, showers/lockers and storage areas. The building will also have five bays for response vehicles.
The city has been working on this project since 2019. Its current fire station is beyond its recommended life cycle and sits at the edge of the tsunami inundation zone. In addition to its age, the fire station sustained damage during a Jan. 23, 2018, earthquake that registered 7.9 on the Richter scale.
