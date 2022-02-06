We will not be able to print and deliver our daily editions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. That said, we will be producing the same local news and entertaining content that you have come to rely on and trust. All that information will be available online to print and digital-only subscribers at its usual time every day this week.

On Thursday we will print the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions and have those issues ready for carriers to deliver to your home or business that afternoon.

This interruption to service is not the fault of your carrier or the U.S. Postal Service. Please let me say in advance that I am sorry we need to do this, and I appreciate your loyalty and your patience.

If you have any questions about the process, please feel free to contact me during regular business hours at 907.486.3227, ext. 640, or via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
 
If you are a print-edition subscriber and have trouble accessing or creating a digital account (available at no extra charge) please contact Janet during regular business hours at 907.486.3227, ext. 612, or via email at janet@kodiakdailymirror.com
 
Sincerely,
 
Kevin Bumgarner,
Publisher,
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.