We will not be able to print and deliver our daily editions on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. That said, we will be producing the same local news and entertaining content that you have come to rely on and trust. All that information will be available online to print and digital-only subscribers at its usual time every day this week.
On Thursday we will print the Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions and have those issues ready for carriers to deliver to your home or business that afternoon.
This interruption to service is not the fault of your carrier or the U.S. Postal Service. Please let me say in advance that I am sorry we need to do this, and I appreciate your loyalty and your patience.
