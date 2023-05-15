Parents, grandparents and guardians gather around the dock. They are taking videos and exchanging hugs. Fifth-graders start loading into a landing craft with a mixture of excitement, nervousness and camping gear for their overnight trip to Woody Island.
As the boat leaves Kodiak, adults and students wave to each other from across the water.
East, Main and North Star Elementary fifth-graders got their chance last week to experience Woody Island as part of a long-held Kodiak tradition.
“I’m doing fun activities, enjoying the beach, and I think about having fun at night doing s’mores,” fifth-grader Liymo Abayon told KDM on the day of her arrival to Woody Island.
Fifth-grader Phillip Fisher said he was excited for the experience despite being unsure about what he would do during the trip. However, his hesitancy waned as he grew to enjoy the experience through the games, activities and interactions with other students.
At Woody Island the kids got to experience a range of activities, from tide pooling with NOAA biologists and bird watching with the Audubon Society to canoeing and kayaking with volunteers and survival training with Alaska State Troopers. All the activities were pre-taught in the classroom. When students made it to Woody Island, they got to put what they learned into practice.
Main Elementary Principal Sabrina Sutton said the lights turn on in the kids’ eyes when they recognize and piece together their knowledge and the activities.
“You can go and talk to the kids, but until you walk side-by-side with them and kind of guide them into it they aren’t going to get anywhere near as much out of it,” volunteer Peggy Demmert said in an interview with KDM.
“They’re building that last ‘hurrah!’ before they move into the middle school, and then have to mix with everyone else,” Sutton said.
These activities help prepare students for the nervousness of moving into an unfamiliar environment and engage with new students.
“I’m kind of excited to go to middle school, but sometimes it gets very hard” to think about, Abayon said. “It’s hard to do it because in middle school there’s a lot of rules, and I don’t want to get in trouble. I want to be good at school, but... there are things that I don’t understand.”
Fisher described the move to middle school as scary: “You won’t see all of the people you saw in elementary school.”
Parental volunteers, several of whom had the chance to experience the trip themselves as fifth-graders, have been working hard to ensure the tradition has continued.
“I’ll always remember this moment,” Abayon said.
Demmert organized birding with the Audubon Society this year, and led a bird watching activity with East Elementary last week. She summed up volunteering for the Kodiak Island Borough School District in three words: Investment in community.
“As an adult in our community we need to recognize the role that we can play in helping that next generation to appreciate what we have here in Kodiak,” Demmert said.
Last week’s trip to Woody Island marked Sutton’s 10th with students.
“[Parents] are so excited to come back, and they’ve also instilled that excitement into their [sons and] daughters… . It’s a tradition to move on to the middle school, and kids can’t wait to get to the end of their fifth-grade year and go to Woody Island,” Sutton said.
If you’re interested in volunteering at a specific school, contact that school office. If you’d like information about where volunteers are most needed, contact the central office at (907) 486-7550.
