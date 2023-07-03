Let’s start this piece with something for the gamblers.
Over/under 19.5 for the average number of diapers the Kodiak Quadruplets go through daily. Calculate and place those wagers. The answer will be revealed later.
But for now, it’s time to celebrate and look back at the Kodiak Quads’ first year on Earth. Madilyn, Mitchell, Jessica and Jeremy Trosvig are Alaska’s second set of quadruplets and first since 1994.
The four were born on April 27, 2022, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage to lifelong Kodiakans Stephanie and Harlen Trosvig on their wedding anniversary. After being born 32 weeks into the pregnancy, the tiny celebrities remained in Anchorage until being cleared to head home to The Rock 60 days later.
Since the plane touched down at the Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport, it has been a year of adjusting, learning and laughter for the first-time parents.
“It’s been a blur,” said Harlen while sitting on the living room floor of the family’s Kodiak home, back against the wall and one of the little tikes tucked in his arms.
The other three minis were occupied with toys and this reporter’s shoes that were left at the door. They didn’t stay in one place long, zipping around the living room with their little legs. Investigating every cranny of the house, doing what walking baby’s do — touching everything in sight.
“They love shoes,” Harlen said.
Three of the four kids are walking. Mitchell — the heaviest at birth at 4.4 pounds — started walking first, followed by Jessica and Jeremy. Madilyn is still finding her footing but is close to joining her siblings in playing detectives. All four are healthy and have cleared every routine checkup.
“They are getting into more things than I anticipated,” Stephanie said. “Our house is pretty baby proof, but they find just about anything.”
The first few months in their new home wasn’t like it is now. The parents thought they had it under control when all the babies did was sleep. They fooled their parents, both in their mid-20s.
“People have told us that it will get better, but it has progressively gotten harder,” Stephanie said.
The four have different personalities. Two are blonde and two are redheads. Madylin is the “little sweetheart” and is the laid-back one. Mitchell is dramatic. “If he wants something, he is going to let you know,” Harlen said. Jessica is wild but happy. Jeremy is sensitive and vocal.
All four get along and are happy companions with the family’s three dogs — a Great Dane, a Vizsla and a chihuahua.
“They love the dogs, and the dogs tolerate them,” Harlen said. “They feed them scraps from high chairs.”
Feeding time is an adventure. Halren described it as an assembly line. Prepare food. Feed. Clean. Everybody eats well except for Mitchell, who likes to play with his food. They all love cheese and fruit.
“They destroy the dining room table, the floor, the high chairs and their clothes,” Harlen said.
Caring for four kids has occupied Harlen’s and Stephanie’s days. They also get help from family, especially their niece Makayla Rastopsoff, a rising junior at Kodiak High School. She tries to help with the quads for at least two hours daily.
“She is our baby whisperer,” Harlen said. “She is amazing.”
Harlen has continued work as a welder, a commercial fisherman (he last fished the tanner crab season) and his job at the family’s lodge in Larsen Bay. Stephanie has a social media presence, giving updates on the quads on Instagram, Facebook and a blog on kodiakquadruplets.com. The Kodiak Quads Instagram page has 132,000 followers.
“We are kind of doing what we have always done but kind of in a transition where we don’t know what we will be doing next,” Stephanie said.
For at least the next two months, the family will be at the lodge in Larsen Bay. After that, who knows what the following year will bring.
“They are only going to be this age once,” Harlen said. “As crazy as it is, we absolutely love it.”
A typical day at the Trosvig house begins when the quads wake up between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. After sucking down bottles of formula, the four play for an hour while breakfast is being prepared. Another hour of playing follows breakfast. Then comes more bottles before naps at 11 a.m. This cycle goes on the rest of the day until bedtime at 8 p.m. It takes the little ones a few hours to fall asleep.
“The best part is, that after a long day and we are both irritated and ready to go to bed, two will start laughing in the corner, and it makes it all worth it,” Stephanie said.
Now back to the diaper bet. For those who picked over an average of 19.5 diapers, congrats.
“They all get changed at least five to six times a day,” Harlen said.
That is between 20 to 24 diapers. That is a lot of dirty diapers.
“We just got smart and got a subscription,” Stephanie said. “Before, we just waited until we ran out and ordered a bunch. We always thought they would last longer than they did.”
