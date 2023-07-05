F/V Silver Spray

CAPTAIN PROUT photo

The F/V Silver Spray heads up to Prince William Sound for the opening of the 2023 salmon season.  

It’s been slow going so far for Kodiak’s salmon fishery, which opened on June 9.

As of June 29, the total harvest by Kodiak fishermen was 377,065 salmon. Of that, only 227,866 were sockeyes (reds) taken mostly from the Alitak region at the south end of the Island. 

