It’s been slow going so far for Kodiak’s salmon fishery, which opened on June 9.
As of June 29, the total harvest by Kodiak fishermen was 377,065 salmon. Of that, only 227,866 were sockeyes (reds) taken mostly from the Alitak region at the south end of the Island.
The sockeye take is “well below average,” said salmon manager James Jackson at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in Kodiak.
Overall, the 2023 Kodiak sockeye harvest is predicted to be “poor” at just under 1.8 million fish, down from nearly 2.4 million reds in 2022.
For chum salmon, also called keta, the catch so far of 106,772 fish, mostly from the east/northeast districts, is “actually average,” Jackson said. The projection calls for a Kodiak catch this season of 456,800 chums, up slightly from last year.
Reports from fish tickets at salmon deliveries show a base price of 85 cents per pound for sockeye salmon and 35 cents per pound for chums. That compares to average 2022 Kodiak prices of $1.70 and 75 cents, respectively.
On a more optimistic note, Jackson said, “Pinks are beginning to arrive in good numbers and, hopefully, that makes up for another lackluster June.”
Throughout Kodiak’s seven main management districts, the 2023 pink salmon harvest is expected to be in the “strong” category at 26.2 million fish, compared to a catch of 15.5 million in 2022. No word yet on pink prices; last season Kodiak fishermen averaged 40 cents per pound for their humpies.
The slow catches around the island so far also likely reflect a lack of fishing effort — only 66 seiners and 76 set-net fishermen had made salmon deliveries three weeks into the fishery.
That’s about one-half to three-quarters normal, Jackson said. “But I’m sure that will change once the pink fishery rolls into high gear,” he added.
For several years in a row, fishing participation at Kodiak has declined.
Last year, of the 586 commercial salmon permit holders, only 308 (52%) made deliveries. By gear type, that included 170 seiners (45% of permit holders), 137 set netters (73%) and fewer than three beach seiners.
Salmon fishing will continue into the fall, and Kodiak fishermen also will catch cohos (silvers) and Chinook (king) salmon along with the other salmon varieties. The harvest projections for those are 379,700 cohos and approximately 8,000 Chinook.
The average 2022 base price at Kodiak was $2.50 for Chinook salmon and 80 cents per pound for coho salmon.
The value of last year’s total Kodiak Island catch of about 18.5 million salmon was worth approximately $34.8 million to Kodiak fishermen, compared to more than $47 million for a harvest of just over 30 million salmon in 2021.
ELSEWHERE IN ALASKA
Most Alaska salmon fisheries by late June were just getting underway, but the overall harvest was in line with 2022 with some variations among species.
According to the weekly salmon bulletin by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, early season chum harvests were on their way to three million fish, up by more than 162% over the same time last year. That’s been driven by Prince William Sound fishermen where the catch was up 250% from 2022. Conversely, chum catches at the Alaska Peninsula had barely topped 203,000, down 62%.
For sockeye salmon, the Alaska Peninsula catch is down 62% from 2022. That brings down the overall year-over-year statewide sockeye trend by 15%.
“Much more will be known about Alaska’s sockeye salmon harvest in the next few weeks as Bristol Bay fishing ramps up,” the ASMI bulletin said. The sockeye catch at Bristol Bay totaled nearly 2.4 million fish at the end of June on a projected harvest of 51 million reds.
Pink salmon harvests are just starting to come in and the first expected coho harvests are still weeks away.
For Chinook salmon, the statewide projection has been increased by 100,000 fish to 242,000 fish. That’s due to the halt of a lawsuit by the Wild Fish Conservancy, which aimed to shut down the summer Chinook troll fishery in Southeast Alaska to protect resident killer whales at Puget Sound. Southeast is where most of Alaska’s king salmon are caught and rollers hit the water last Saturday.
State salmon managers are predicting a total 2023 Alaska commercial catch of nearly 190 million fish, a 16% increase from the 163 million taken in 2022. That is expected to include 78,000 Chinook salmon, just over 48 million sockeyes, fewer than 3 million cohos, 16 million chum salmon and more than 122 million pinks.
The ex-vessel, or dockside, value of Alaska’s 2022 salmon fishery topped $720 million, compared to about $644 million for the 2021 season.
Sign up for the free weekly ASMI salmon bulletins, which are compiled by the McKinley Research Group, at seafood@mckinleyresearch.com. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game also updates salmon catches daily at its Blue Sheet along with in-season summaries.
