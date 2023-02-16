The Kodiak Island Borough School District has spent more than $1 million to purchase reading resources designed to fill holes in local curricula.
The reason?
Kodiak public school students are lagging behind when compared to how students elsewhere in the same grades are performing in reading, accord- ing to the results of standardized tests taken this winter and discussed at Monday’s board of education meeting.
A total of 72% of Kodiak kindergartners and first graders are performing below the 40th percentile when it comes to reading, according to those test scores. Reading tests for second through 10th graders in Kodiak showed that 44% of students were performing below the 40th percentile.
The scores compare what the students’ reading level is to what it should be, according to Superintendent Cyndy Mika, during a Wednesday interview with KDM. She said the district is seeing growth in students, but not at all grade levels or at every school.
“I know we’re not where we want to be in reading,” said Mika, who came to Kodiak from Texas last summer. “I will 100% say what I’ve been saying since I got here — this is why we’re starting to report these out, where we are. I want to show growth in every single grade level for the district, and we’re doing what we believe is best.”
KIBSD recently purchased and adopted a couple of new reading resources, Board of Education member Duncan Fields said during Monday’s meeting, who added: “I want to know what we need for an effective reading curriculum.”
At the meeting, Mika said: “The Really Great Reading (program) didn’t come in and get implemented until after October, so it’s not a surprise yet that we haven’t seen huge growth in numbers because we hadn’t had but about 6-8 weeks to implement it.”
Mika attributed the low scores in Kodiak to a pair of nationwide issues: the COVID pandemic, which hampered communication with students, and a shift in teaching philosophy.
Kodiak teaching methods are changing from the “whole language” approach back to the older, science-of-reading approach. Educators are seeing that the whole language approach used during the last decade has been unsuccessful, so now the focus is coming back to previous methods of teaching, which work for the majority of students, according to Mika.
She said many Kodiak teachers haven’t yet been fully taught the old method of teaching language.
“You have to commend KIBSD because they started seeing the shift earlier than a lot of other districts around Alaska,” Mika said. “So, two years ago, (KIBSD) enrolled all of their Kindergarten and first-grade teachers in a three-year course called LETRS (Learning Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling).”
The course teaches educators the science of reading. Teachers are able to take part in the blended learning program partly remotely and with the help of faculty who’ve been trained and certified in teaching the program, according to Mika. Second- through fifth-grade teachers were enrolled in the course last year. Teachers are able to implement new elements of the LETRS program into their classes as they learn the science of reading.
Separately, the implementation of the new Alaska Reads Act legislation, championed by Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, requires, among other things, that teachers in kindergarten through third grade have an endorsement in the science of reading. Mika said the regulations will give educators a two-year grace period to get the new endorsement.
“Zero teachers in the state of Alaska have that endorsement; it has never existed before,” Mika said.
Other uncertainties include regulations requiring reading specialists at every school. According to Mika, the regulation is unclear but could cause difficulties finding staff members to fill those roles, especially for smaller village schools. Without teachers with these endorsements, the district would have to look at training and providing education.
“We are focused on high-quality instruction, building positive relationships with students, and collaborating with each other for student success,” Mika said.
“We don’t like our results; they’re not where we want to be,” Mika said. “I have faith that our principals and our teachers are working hard in the classroom and that there is a sense of urgency that we feel to ensure that all our students know how to read.”
