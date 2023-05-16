This year’s Kodiak Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series ended with last weekend’s rescheduled performance of Duplessy & the Violins of the World.
Exact numbers for season-long attendance were not immediately available. But Hazel de los Santos, performing arts program manager for the Kodiak Arts Council, said in an interview with KDM she is certain that crowds bounced back after two years of COVID-interrupted seasons.
“Every single show that we did... had so much positive feedback, and I’m really excited to showcase what I have going on for next season,” de los Santos said.
The next season is currently planned to begin sometime in October, she said. Details for the season will be announced toward the end of summer.
Duplessy & the Violins of the World was originally scheduled for Oct. 30, but the new date didn’t seem to dampen anyone’s enthusiasm. And neither did their style of music.
“I thought it was going to be a little bit more somber since it is classical chamber music, but they ended their show with some really high energetic pieces that really got the crowd going,” de los Santos said.
She has been working to make the next season culturally diverse and more inclusive. She noted the challenges of the community theater production of “Chicago” as a performance in Kodiak. “It wasn’t a very family friendly show, and it did have its moments in the production...,” Santos said. “Art is expressed in all different types of forms and my goal is to get all types of people into the auditorium.”
de los Santos said music in the next season could include works from Polynesian and Latin American bands, Indigenous bands and Celtic bands, among others.
“My goal is to target everybody else who isn’t familiar with certain types of music, who aren’t familiar with the performing arts venue in general,” de los Santos said.
The Kodiak Arts Council also is trying to create a holiday event.
“Holiday time is really popular, so we’re trying to do something big for the holidays this year, and we just want more involvement with the community,” Santos said.
This summer, the Kodiak Arts Council is planning on hosting a variety of events. Sum ‘Arts for Kids begins in June and provides learning opportunities for kids in a week-long camp or as a day-long class.
The deadline to enter your art into the Crab Festival Art Show closes this Thursday. The Kodiak Arts Council will be displaying a variety of works in the Harbormaster’s building during Crab Fest.
