The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Denali Commission to invest in a new form of kelp processing on the island: fermentation.
The grant, which was awarded Thursday, will facilitate the cooperation between Blue Evolution, Ocean Rainforest and Kodiak Island WildSource to see if fermenting kelp is a viable industry for the island, Kodiak Economic Development Corp. President John Whiddon said. If it does work out, it will lay the groundwork for an expanding kelp economy in Kodiak, he said.
There are four kelp farms in the region, as well as seven applications for kelp farms that are under review, according to the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation’s study.
Almost all of the kelp is sold to Blue Evolution. Blue Evolution played a large role in establishing kelp farms on the island, owner and founder of Kodiak Island Sustainable Seaweed Nick Mangini told the KDM in a past interview. Blue Evolution gave him the first batch of seeds he needed to start growing kelp, he said.
Kodiak is a good area for seaweed cultivation. It has renewable energy that is affordable, a large residential workforce — when compared to other hot-spots for kelp farming — and, most importantly, an abundance of seaweed, according to the report.
“We’ve been betting for almost a decade that seaweed would become a much bigger industry than it has been, and that the U.S. enjoys every potential to become a leader in a new era of [21st] century seaweed farming,” Beau Perry, the CEO of Blue Evolution, said. “In 2022 I think a growing number of people have started reaching the same conclusions.”
Blue Evolution distributes kelp for human consumption, but the company is looking to expand its market. The collaboration will do just that — fermented kelp is meant to be used for pig feed.
The fermented kelp will be sold to Ocean Rainforest, sent to the Lower 48 to be made into animal feed, and then shipped to Denmark to be fed to pigs, Whiddon said. Pigs who eat fermented kelp as a part of their diet give birth to healthier offspring, according to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Animal Science and Biotechnology.
In addition to introducing fermentation processing to the island, the grant can bolster the kelp market in other ways, Whiddon said. As a part of the Build Back Better Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will give $50 million to the state to fund kelp grants. The Kodiak Economic Development Co. is hoping to get a chunk of the money, Whiddon said. The grant may give KEDC an advantage in getting grants from the state, he said.
“This is the first stage,” Whiddon said. “We hope to grow this and take this, not just as a pilot project itself, but we’re going to use this grant to go after additional funding to expand the mariticulture industry here in Kodiak.”
The industry has one major obstacle that is inhibiting its expansion, Whiddon said. There is only one kelp processor on the island, the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak’s WildSouce.
Another company has expressed interest in creating a kelp processing plant on Kodiak, Whiddon said, but he would asy what the company is. WildSource could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.