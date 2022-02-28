The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has approved a plan to upgrade sidewalks on Rezanof Drive between the east side of Marine Way and Benny Benson Drive to make them more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“It’s an important project for the state,” Project Manager David Pyeatt said. “We’re putting priority on it because ADA compliance is important.”
This is especially true when there are schools and hospitals nearby, Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Sam Dapcevich said. The project will involve improving sidewalks, curb ramps, driveways and street crossings so they are up to code with the act.
The state recognized the sidewalk was not up to standard after its 2017 Southcoast ADA Audit. Despite this audit taking place five years ago, the funding needed to design the sidewalk was not available until this year, Dapcevich said.
The project will cost around $5 million and be paid for with money from the Federal Highway Administration’s Americans with Disabilities program.
“There are a number of people in Kodiak that are not able to easily get around, either because they are in wheelchairs or have limited mobility,” said Alex Vassilatos, a rehabilitation counselor with the State of Alaska Department of Vocational Assistance. “The more accessible the town is, the better it would be for them. Anything that can help the disabled community [in Kodiak] would be a plus.”
A team is scheduled to come to Kodiak in the summer to survey the road, Pyeatt said. Construction is scheduled to start in 2024 and will take between two to three years.
The time frame is determined by funding, according to Dapcevich. The federal government will only give the state $2 million a year to renovate or rebuild infrastructure to make it compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
In the future, the Department of Transportation might need to construct multiple temporary easements in order to properly fill in concrete at the back of the sidewalk.
