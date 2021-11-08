A memorandum of agreement between the Kodiak Island Borough and two local health care providers will open a path to evaluate future needs and possible expansion of the island’s main medical campus.
The Borough Assembly approved the MOA with Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center and Kodiak Community Health Center in a 6-1 vote at a recent work session, with only Assembly Member Aimee Williams voting no.
Both Providence and KCHC operate in the same borough-owned complex.
“This MOA is basically an effort put forward by all the health care providers housed within the hospital complex to get together and look at how health care needs have changed over the last several years,” Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad said.
Conrad said the MOA wasn’t specific to pandemic-related needs.
“There are some things I believe were good improvements such as telemedicine that was very advantageous for folks who didn’t have to travel off-island to visit a doctor,” Conrad said. “There is always progress in what medical needs are required by the citizens.”
Conrad added that the MOA would also look at the hospital complex itself.
“We need to look at whether our facilities are outdated or worth trying to repair,” Conrad said. “There is a point in time when facilities are no longer repairable because it costs more to repair than to replace.”
Under the MOA, each entity would provide funding for the analysis, planning and preparation of design work. KCHC has $300,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds dedicated to the plan and Providence has applied for a similar grant, Conrad said.
Conrad said borough staff propose spending $300,000 from its own ARPA allocation.
Providence Kodiak Administrator Karl Hertz said the complex has size limitations.
“The site is too small to have competing interests [between Providence and KCHC], so we need to work together and collaborate,” Hertz said. “We really don’t have the resources available to duplicate efforts, so we’ve enjoyed good relations with the borough and KCHC. This MOA will ensure that we don’t duplicate efforts as we look into the next decade of health care in Kodiak.”
Carol Austerman, CEO of KCHC, likewise stressed the importance of the agreement.
“We think this will be a great thing for the city and community of Kodiak to expand our medical services here and to look toward the future as we see what our medical needs will be in the long run,” Austerman said.
ASSESSMENT NEEDS
Hertz on Friday told KDM that both the hospital and KCHC share similar issues.
KCHC’s needs assessment will likely support the need for an expanded ambulatory — or non-urgent outpatient services — health center in Kodiak. Providence also identified a need to update and expand its therapies and specialty clinic space.
Non-urgent services range from physical therapy to special clinicians such as general and orthopedic surgeons and urologists.
“One of things we’ve identified as a future need, from the hospital’s perspective, is additional space for our visiting providers and surgeons,” Hertz said. “Currently we need to space out appointments to make sure the different visiting providers have space. With additional space, we would be able to see more patients in a more timely manner.”
Hertz said KCHC has been experiencing similar issues.
“We are both running into issues of space and modernization concerns,” Hertz said.
The MOA may also include a discussion on pandemic and post-pandemic treatment.
“We are going to have to discuss how COVID has maybe forever changed the space requirements for hospitals and clinics,” Hertz said. “It looks like COVID will be with us for a while, even though we have vaccinations, so we are going to figure out how to space people out in waiting and exam rooms and leverage technology so we can increase having a pleasant experience through telehealth.”
The MOA spells out clear tasks and guidelines for each party. According to the MOA, Providence and KCHC will independently evaluate their own services and needs and then share them with the borough.
“All of that will take time and planning, so this MOA allows us to dig into everything so jointly together we can come up with a bigger plan for Kodiak health care moving into the next 20 years,” Hertz said.
The borough would then coordinate with the architects and engineers, as needed, to modernize and expand facilities.
According to the MOA, development of the initial design analysis will be paid for by Providence Kodiak and KCHC. The analysis may be performed by separate design professionals or by the firm under contract with the borough if permissible by ARPA rules or other applicable grant funding conditions.
“Analysis, planning and design for facility enhancements will be based on projected community needs,” Conrad said. “These evaluation projects will target and establish the medical provider necessities for the Kodiak community’s future medical requirements.”
After the completion of the assessment and analysis, designs would be done in stages up to 70% design drawings.
Hertz said another need relates to seismic concerns the borough has about the older building in which the clinic operates leases.
“The borough has some ongoing concerns about the updated seismic rules in relation to the old part of the hospital where the rest home used to be,” Hertz said. “There was a needs assessment, and engineers who looked at it that suggested a pretty high-dollar mark to get the old part of the hospital up to specs.”
LEVERAGING MONEY FOR FUTURE FUNDS
Conrad said the MOA had a practical advantage should future infrastructure bills pass Congress and be approved by the White House.
“Shovel-ready projects are where the money will head,” Conrad said. “I believe we need to look at outside funding rather than burden the taxpayers.”
Williams, the Borough Assembly member who dissented on the MOA vote, said while she understood and agreed that a medical needs assessment was a good use of ARPA funds, she called the agreement premature.
“We haven’t even looked at how we are going to spend our ARPA money, so I want to get the best value for our investment,” Williams said. “I don’t know what that looks like yet. This could very well be that best value, but I’m not comfortable with us signing it tonight and saying we’re giving $300,000 when we haven’t reviewed it (ARPA funding needs) yet.”
Conrad clarified that ARPA funding is just a suggested use. Any application of actual ARPA funding would be done following Assembly discussion and decision.
“This MOA simply enters us into the agreement so that we can start having discussions about a path forward,” Conrad said.
Assembly Member James Turner said while ARPA funds are referenced in the MOA, other funds could be used.
“We could use any other funds, but ARPA funds are the ones readily available to us,” Turner said. “This (the needs assessment) is a good way to spend ARPA funds, and funding some shovel-ready stuff is a good way to get started.”
Turner added there was always the chance only a portion of the $300,000 could be used, as the goal with any project was to get to 35% design drawings.
Turner said the last time hospital expansion was discussed, the estimate was between $40 million and $60 million.
“There’s usually a percentage for architectural drawings to get 100% funding,” Turner said. “I think this is a good start.”
The borough assembly plans to discuss ARPA funds in detail during a Tuesday work session at 6:30 p.m. at the Kodiak Island Borough School District Central Office board room.
