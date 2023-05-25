The Kodiak City Council will be voting on potential changes to the Port and Harbors Advisory Board at tonight’s meeting.
The city of Kodiak presented proposed revisions to the Kodiak City Council at Tuesday’s work session.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Kodiak Daily Mirror offers full-service, five-day a week subscriptions with home delivery in addition to unlimited access to our online services (including our e-Edition). Online-access-only subscriptions include unlimited access to the Mirror's online services without delivery of the printed newspaper.
(Note: New users: You must register and login before purchasing a subscription.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Kodiak City Council will be voting on potential changes to the Port and Harbors Advisory Board at tonight’s meeting.
The city of Kodiak presented proposed revisions to the Kodiak City Council at Tuesday’s work session.
“[Five] months ago, we were here as you may recall with an overflow crowd that was concerned about the proposed reorganization of the port and harbors board and that would result in major structural changes,” Nick Szabo, chairman of the Port & Harbors Advisory Board, said during Tuesday’s meeting.
At that January City Council meeting, community members spoke against the city’s proposed changes to the structure of the Port and Harbors Advisory Board.
“Shortly after the [January] meeting, I was approached by [City] Mayor Pat Branson, and we discussed lowering the temperature about this issue and attempting to reach a mutually agreeable compromise,” Szabo said during Tuesday’s meeting. “So, Mayor Branson and I have met for the last six months, and we have produced [the] resolution... that you have before you tonight.”
If the proposed revisions are approved at tonight’s meeting, future PHAB meeting agendas will be set through a collaborative process that includes the harbormaster and the chair. As proposed, PHAB would maintain its advisory board status with revised powers and duties. It will also still be able to appoint its own chairperson. The resolution also allows the board to meet at least four times a year and/or as needed.
Under the revised resolution, the board will provide feedback on the city’s Capital Improvement List as related to the port and harbors, have an annual review and recommendation of schedule of fees, charges and tariffs as they relate to the port and harbors, provide feedback on proposed issues and legislation as directed by City Council, and act as a conduit to receive and evaluate formal and informal advice on port and harbor operations from Kodiak citizens and user groups.
“I believe it strengthens the board, and it also gives them a chance for public input and how they advise the City Council,” City Manager Mike Tvenge said during Tuesday’s work session. “It clarifies some areas that have been a little bit vague and grey, and I believe it’s a good resolution.”
Initially, potential changes would have allowed the harbormaster to chair the board, added a Council member to the board, designated the board as a committee, changed the meeting times for the board so it met quarterly, and allowed the city manager to determine the items for discussion.
“I think it’s a reasonable compromise, and I urge your approval [tonight] without any changes,” Szabo said during the Tuesday meeting.
The City Council set PHAB as one of its strategic priorities in February 2021. Since then, the City Council has been considering ways to restructure PHAB in an effort to improve communication between the city and the board.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
In Alaska, Covid-19 cases are leveling off after reaching record highs during the Omicron surge, but a new and even more highly contagious variant is on the rise. The BA.2 variant of Omicron now accounts for over 50% of new cases nationally, and just under half of cases in Alaska, state epid…
North Pole Rep. Mike Prax was one of eight lawmakers diagnosed with Covid-19 Wednesday in an outbreak that has swept through the Alaska House.
Alaskans lost more than $13 million to suspected internet crimes in 2021, federal data shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.