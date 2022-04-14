More and more people are coming out in support of Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in the upcoming Senate race. Recently, Ouzinkie Mayor Elijah Jackson openly endorsed Murkowski in her bid for re-election.
Jackson was one of 14 people — including 11 mayors — who were reported to have endorsed Murkowski, according to a Monday news release from her office.
“Senator Murkowski has my and the [Ouzinkie] city council’s full support,” Jackson said. “There are pictures of her and community members all over Ouzinkie. She’s been to the tribal office, she understands the challenges we face, and she fights for us.”
Murkowski is in tune with the needs of rural Alaska and Alaska Natives, Jackson said. A prime example was Murkowski giving a speech on the Senate floor in February, wherein she spent a substantial amount of time talking about the struggles of rural Alaska and the distinct issues that Alaska Natives are facing.
“She always advocates for our way of life,” Jackson said. “Alaska needs Lisa Murkowski as the senior member of our delegation.”
Murkowski is also not afraid to stand apart from the rest of the Republicans in the Senate, something Jackson said he likes about her. He is not the only person who appreciates the quality.
“I can speak for [other] guys, but I think Lisa deserves my support,” long-time Democratic Party member Stosh Anderson said. “She’s broken from the pack many times and I think it’s important that we have more centrists representing us.”
In an ideal world, there would be one Democrat and one Republican representing Alaska in the Senate, he said. Since that is not the case, Anderson is happy to have Murkowski.
Murkowski also has the support of many of her fellow Republicans on the island. In February, the District 5 Republican Party also voted — although not unanimously — to support Murkowski, despite the fact that the state Republican party is backing Kelly Tshibaka.
In the resolution that the District Five Republican Party passed, they outlined Murkowski’s experience in committees and subcommittees in the Senate, as well as her seniority.
The resolution also pointed out that Murkowski voted along party lines 96% of the time and that she has the support of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, and Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, also endorsed Murkowski in her race for re-election.
