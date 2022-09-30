Kodiak will be a busy construction site during the next several summers. The Alaska Department of Transportation has a list of seven major projects on tap for Kodiak through 2026.
Here’s a list of the proposed projects, from most to least expensive, as provided to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly by borough lobbyist Mark Hickey.
• Kodiak Benny Benson State Airport apron and taxiways rehabilitation: $45 million
The three-year rehab of Kodiak’s airport aprons and taxiways is scheduled to begin in 2024, with a final soil contamination survey set for next summer. A total of 95% of the cost of this project will be paid by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Separately, a perimeter fence upgrade for the state airport is scheduled to be completed next summer at a cost of $5 million to $10 million, with bids going out next month. That project also has been delayed by soil contamination issues.
• Improvements to Port Lions Airport: $24 million
Work on efforts to realign the runway, lengthen it from 2,200 feet to 3,300 feet, and widen it to meet FAA guidelines will begin in 2025.
• Rehabilitation of Chiniak Highway from mile marker 15 to mile marker 31: $16 million
The first phase of this two-stage project is scheduled to begin in June 2024. DOT plans a major rehab of the Chiniak Highway road foundation and pavement, and a repair or replacement of guardrails, drainage culverts and lighting.
• Repaving of Rezanof Drive, from Marine Way to the airport: $9 million
This 2024 project includes resurfacing of 4.7 miles of Kodiak’s main highway, including minor structural repairs, drainage upgrades and striping.
• Otmeloi Drive reconstruction: $6.4 million
DOT will rebuild and pave this gravel connector between Monashka Bay Road and East Rezanof Drive in 2024. When the job is done, the state will transfer ownership and maintenance responsibility to the Kodiak Island Borough.
• Sargent Creek bridge replacement: $3.8 million
DOT will replace this bridge, a popular spot for bear watching, at mile marker 10 on West Rezanof Drive. Design work is scheduled to begin shortly, with DOT and Kodiak Island Borough staff working to solve parking and pedestrian issues. Construction is scheduled to start in 2024.
These Department of Transportation projects do not include several high-profile projects that are already under way in Kodiak, being discussed or are in the planning stages by differing jurisdictions.
One of the most prominent of those is the new Kodiak Marketplace at the Y intersection downtown. The Kodiak Area Native Association took down the shuttered Kraft building that sat on that location and is replacing it with retail, office and meeting space. Doors could be open there by the time next year’s Crab Festival gets under way.
Then there’s the Baranof Park improvement project. Work there is scheduled to enclose the ice rink and add much-needed amenities to the facility that has been in place for more than two decades. The project will also add bleachers and a ground-level, three-lane walking track. Work on the $5 million project is expected to be complete by October 2023.
Design work is underway on the City of Kodiak’s new fire station, to be located at 1240 Mill Bay Road. That project has also picked up considerable state and federal funding commitments in the past year.
A proposed master plan for Kodiak’s waterfront could bring even more development to the area, and the Coast Guard is planning a series of improvements on or near Base Kodiak.
If Kodiak residents aren’t careful, they might start thinking the official state bird is the Construction Crane.
