The drug-related charges against Kodiak resident Kalani Wilson Coyle, 30, have temporarily been reduced to misdemeanors, but a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Law said the state plans to reintroduce felony charges.

Coyle was arrested on Nov. 29 for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl “M 30” pills with a combined street value of $547,145, according to court documents.

