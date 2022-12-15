The drug-related charges against Kodiak resident Kalani Wilson Coyle, 30, have temporarily been reduced to misdemeanors, but a spokesman for the Alaska Department of Law said the state plans to reintroduce felony charges.
Coyle was arrested on Nov. 29 for allegedly possessing methamphetamine, cocaine and Fentanyl “M 30” pills with a combined street value of $547,145, according to court documents.
Initially, he was charged with four felonies: one count of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the second degree, two counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the third degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence, court documents stated.
But in amendments filed in Kodiak, Coyle’s charges have been reduced to three counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance in the fifth degree and one count of attempted tampering with physical evidence, all of which are misdemeanors, according to the latest court documents.
The charges changed, said Department of Law Information Officer Sam Curtis via email, because the state has not yet presented its case to a grand jury and public defender Nicholas Defreitas had requested that the case be dismissed as a result. (Defreitas could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.)
Instead of risking a dismissal of the charges, the state filed misdemeanor charges and informed the court that the state intends to indict shortly, Curtis said.
Coyle, based on the state’s announcement, is not able to plead to the misdemeanor charges, Curtis said.
Coyle’s pre-trial conference is set for Tuesday.
On Nov. 21, the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit was advised about a “suspicious parcel” on its way to Kodiak from California, according to court documents.
And, on Nov. 25, a warrant to search the parcel was served, those same documents indicate. Field tests on the parcel allegedly revealed that the box contained approximately 912.85 grams of a substance that tested positive as methamphetamine, 56.7 grams of a white powder that tested positive as cocaine, and an estimated 5,000 blue pills suspected to contain Fentanyl, according to court documents.
The day before Coyle was arrested, a search warrant was obtained to conduct what is known as a “controlled delivery” of the suspected parcel, court documents said. A little after noon on Nov. 29, the parcel was delivered to Rasmussen’s Trailer Park, No. 35, while under law enforcement supervision. That unit is a known address for Coyle, according to court documents.
About five hours later, the parcel was moved to trailer No. 15, according to court documents.
The parcel was then moved to a different Kodiak location and opened. The Drug Enforcement Unit allegedly found Coyle hiding behind a shed in the backyard of an unidentified Kodiak residence, court documents indicate.
At the time, contents of the parcel and “representative samples” allegedly found near Coyle were covered in snow, “as if he was trying to bury them,” according to court documents.
A cell phone — twisted and broken in half — also was found nearby, those court documents state.
“Coyle was interviewed and admitted to knowing it contained controlled substances which were to be sold in Kodiak,” court documents allege. “He also admitted he didn’t want to be found with his cell phone because of evidence which could be found on it, so he broke it.”
Coyle has been released on a $25,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.