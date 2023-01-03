The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly considered the formation of a health care committee and, separately, solutions for the misuse of dumpster sites, among other things, in its work session last Thursday.
No actions were taken.
The Borough Assembly has acknowledged at various times that the Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, with some components dating to the 1960s, will need more financial support from the borough in years to come to maintain and/or replace various systems.
The goal of the Borough Assembly health care committee, as discussed last Thursday, would be to meet with Providence Kodiak staff so they could provide more timely discussion about the needs of the health care facility and potential improvements. The goal would be that earlier planning would allow for the continued long-term operation of the hospital and associated facilities.
Currently, the responsibility for communicating the various needs of Providence Kodiak rests with the staff of the health care system.
“This is serious, and I don’t think it should be up to the staff,” said David Conrad, interim borough manager. “I think this is to the level where we need this committee so it’s real time. We have Assembly members who are involved [who] are invested in this.”
As an alternative plan, Assembly member James Turner presented the idea for a Borough Assembly buildings committee. That kind of committee also would allow for discussion on other facilities, including the Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, which the borough is also responsible for helping to fund.
“If we combined it all into one, I feel like that takes the focus off of the future of health care,” said Borough Mayor Aimee Williams.
Conrad said the new health care committee could have a sunset date attached to it, allowing the Borough Assembly to expand or create subcommittees for other facilities and issues, and the structure in place could call for the committee to be disbanded if it is deemed ineffective.
The work session also discussed issues with dumpster sites. The messes created by bears and users of the dumpsters cost the Borough almost $30,000 to clean up between January and November of last year.
“Not only is that creating more work for the people who have to haul that out, but it’s also costing us more money,” said Assembly member Joseph Delgado. “When people are asking us why we [are considering] mill rate increases, this is one of the reasons. There are unseen costs to the things that you do.”
Residents are leaving dumpster doors open and are leaving items outside of the dumpsters. This is attracting bears to Kodiak dump sites, who dig through the waste and distribute more mess.
In recent years, two problem bears had to be shot near the dumpster on Selief Lane. Fish and Game officials said the bears became reliant on human food and were a danger to public safety, KDM reported at the time.
At last week’s Assembly meeting, member Larry LeDoux said: “Our system that we’re using to collect garbage with the bear population in town is going to get worse, and we’re going to have somebody really hurt by the bears. Bears are coming because there is garbage everywhere.”
Several proposals were made for solutions to this issue. The potential implementation of security cameras and the enforcement of dump site rules was discussed, as was the option to update the code to allow for the use of vehicle license plates for enforcement. Discussion also arose around implementing a new staffed transfer station. The cost of setting up a similar station in Fairbanks cost about $900,000.
“We’re damned if we do, and we’re damned if we don’t,” said Assembly member Geoffrey Smith. “I think that as soon as we try to enforce this, then I’m going to find more freezers in the ravine and couches over the embankments and debris that people are pitching that aren’t going to be where the cameras are.
“People are already doing that, and you can go to any one of our beaches and find people’s crap — excuse the language — but that’s what you’re finding anymore. I don’t think that is going to solve the bigger problem. I’ve lived in communities with transfer stations, I’ve visited communities with transfer stations. When we start talking about what do we do with this money we got from the state I think this is a conversation we need to have more in detail. How do we protect the island as a whole and not just clean up the parking lot next to the dumpster?”
The Borough Assembly also spoke on the state of hiring the new borough manager. Currently the borough is still in the process of considering a second interview for one applicant, and three more potential candidates are waiting to be scored by the Assembly.
