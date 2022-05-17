People across the nation rallied to show their support for the pro-choice movement on Saturday. In Kodiak, more than 100 people turned out throughout the day to a local pro-choice rally in Sargent Park, said Peggy Smith, one of the people who organized the gathering.
The turnout came just weeks after a document leaked by Politico revealed that the U.S. Supreme Court has plans to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Roe v. Wade is the 1973 a landmark case where the Supreme Court determined that a pregnant person had a right to an abortion up to fetal viability, which is the point where an unborn baby could survive outside of a uterus. This usually happens around 24 weeks, according to “Limits of fetal viability and its enhancements,” a study by G.H. Breborowicz, which was peer reviewed and published in the National Library of Medicine.
There were hardly any organized speakers at the rally on Saturday, because the organizers had a hard time getting a hold of a working sound system that could project over the crowd, Smith said. Instead, people mingled and shared their stories about abortion. Smith said that there were also around 30 women between the ages of 12 and 30.
Smith is always happy to see young women turn out to these events, because it is a way for them to take agency over their own bodies and fight for what Smith describes as the “right” to abortion up until three months into pregnancy, Smith said.
The most important thing that people can do to ensure that people have access to legal abortions is vote, Smith said. Neither Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, nor Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, could be reached for comments about their stances on abortion.
At the rally, Smith also spoke with women who — like her — have had friends and family members die because of unsafe abortions, she said. One of Smith’s great aunt’s passed away, because she could not get access to an abortion.
Smith’s family story goes that her great aunt had 10 kids and nearly died when giving birth to her youngest child, Smith said. Her great aunt, who lived in Iowa where Smith grew up, did not have access to birth control, so she got pregnant again, but could not get a legal abortion. Her great aunt died from the procedure and afterward her five youngest kids had to be sent to an orphanage, because the family could not run their farm and raise them.
“One of the things that gets me is that these people, the Supreme Court men and one woman… are sentencing [women with unwanted pregnancies] to death,” Smith said. “With an illegal abortion, there is no guarantees, you can die on that table… [they’re] not stopping abortions, [they’re] stopping clean, medical abortions.”
There were no counter protestors at the rally, Smith said. The organizers took steps to try and keep it that way, including not advertising the event on Facebook. In general, there has not been a lot of confrontational protest against abortion on the island.
Smith ran a booth for Kodiak Voices for Choice, a pro-choice organization, at Crab Festival for 15 years. During that time period, only one person walked up to her and condemned what she was doing, she said. For years, a doctor on the island used to perform abortions and there was only one incident where people protested outside of his house. There were less than 15 people there and the majority of them were men, she said.
