A Kodiak man is wanted on a felony warrant for assault in the third degree, according to court documents.

Mark Benton, 56, allegedly drove by Alaska State Trooper Jason Young on March 11 in a silver Chevy Impala, those documents indicate. Young recognized him based on a photo and personal observations, and Young began following the vehicle based on prior knowledge of Benton’s involvement in numerous drug incidents, according to allegations made in court documents.

