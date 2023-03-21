A Kodiak man is wanted on a felony warrant for assault in the third degree, according to court documents.
Mark Benton, 56, allegedly drove by Alaska State Trooper Jason Young on March 11 in a silver Chevy Impala, those documents indicate. Young recognized him based on a photo and personal observations, and Young began following the vehicle based on prior knowledge of Benton’s involvement in numerous drug incidents, according to allegations made in court documents.
After following Benton, Young observed the vehicle accelerate to about 40 miles per hour as it went through the parking lot of the Mill Bay Gas-N-Go, according to court documents. Young allegedly observed the vehicle kick up a cloud of dust and after losing sight of Benton saw the driver of a Toyota FJ Cruiser, Judith Heller, stop where Benton’s vehicle had been, according to court documents.
A pursuit was not initiated to protect the public, according to documents.
Young spoke with Heller, according to court documents. In those documents, she said that Benton was driving at a high rate of speed and he passed within a foot on the passenger side of her vehicle, according to court documents. Benton was allegedly driving on the shoulder of Heller’s side of the road while oncoming, according to court documents.
As Benton passed, Heller slammed on her brakes and braced against the steering wheel, almost injuring her dog, according to court documents. She was allegedly prepared to be hit by the other vehicle, according to court documents.
Young returned to the Gas-N-Go and gathered surveillance footage of the vehicle driving through the parking lot, according to court documents.
An eyewitness allegedly reported seeing Benton’s vehicle nearly strike Heller’s vehicle. The eyewitness reported seeing a silver sedan drive quickly through the gas station parking lot while passing on the shoulder and then drive away, according to court documents.
Alaska State Troopers have been unable to locate Benton. Young went to the Best Western Kodiak Inn after receiving information Benton was staying here. Young found Benton’s rental vehicle, the silver Impala, according to court documents, but not the driver.
Benton had a warrant for assault as of Monday. Anyone with information on Benton’s whereabouts may contact Kodiak’s State Trooper Office at 907-486-4121 or submit crime reports online at dps.alaska.gov.
