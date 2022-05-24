The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is looking to charter a purse seine fishing vessel for the purposes of studying the abundance of sockeye salmon in Karluk. This is a yearly process that the Department of Fish and Game goes through ahead of the commercial salmon season, according to ADF&G Fianfish Research Biologist Michelle Wattum.
The charter that the ADF&G hires will be used for test fishing in the Outer Karluk Section of the Kodiak Management Area for about two days between June 1-8, depending on the weather, according to the department’s request for quotes.
The test fishing will involve a minimum of six half-hour sets to observe fish that are southbound at Cape Uyak, according to the RFQ. The department will collect scale samples from sockeyes, in order to judge their age, and any Chinook salmon that are caught will be immediately released.
The sets will be logged by the skipper and the contractor will be responsible for the safety of the vessel, but the Department of Fish and Game’s staff will be managing and coordinating the effort, according to the RFQ. Skippers must have at least five years of experience commercial salmon fishing with a purse seine in the area, and the vessels must be at least 48-feet long and have refrigerating seawater.
The Department of Fish and Game can reject any of the bids that are proposed, RFQ states. However, the department may exercise a preference for Alaska bidders. The contract will be awarded to the most responsible and least expensive bidder, with a 5% preference favoring Alaska bidders, the RFQ outlines.
An “Alaska bidder” is defined as someone who has a current Alaska business license; submits bids for goods, services or construction using the same name on the business license; has a determined place of business in the state which is staffed by the bidder or their employees for a period of at least six months before the RFQ is submitted; is qualified to do business by state law, the sole proprietor is a resident of the state, all members of the business are residents of the state, or is a limited liability company that is structured in accordance with state code; or is a joint venture exclusively made of ventures, according to the RFQ.
More information about the proposal requirements and how to submit bids can be found on the Department of Fish and Game’s website. The bidding period is open until noon on May 27. Questions can be directed to Wattum at 907-486-1855 or michelle.wattum@alaska.gov.
