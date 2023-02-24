A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
KODIAK OUTDOOR CLUE GAME
Island Lake Creek Trail
Location: 642 Lilly Drive. Distance: 0.5 miles. Elevation gain: 108 feet. Route type: Out and back.
Discover this half-mile trail near Kodiak. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 13 minutes to complete. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome and may be off leash in some areas. Expect heavier foot (and paw) traffic than usual this weekend.
Healthy Kodiak is hosting the Kodiak Outdoor Clue Game No. 1. It starts at noon today and will run through Sunday at Island Lake Creek Trail. Accusation submissions are due by noon Monday. Details, a map, and downloadable clue cards can be found on the Healthy Kodiak Website: https://www.healthykodiak.net/kodiakclue
OTHER EVENTS
TODAY
• 6-8 pm: Elks Club dinner for Elks and guests. 102 W. Marine Way. If interested in membership, call 907.486.1772.
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam, 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 6:30 pm: State Writer Laureate Heather Lende is making a free presentation at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Eagan Way.
• 7 pm: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” 3D is playing for a second week at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG-13. Showtime every night is 7 pm. Saturday/Sunday matinees 2pm.
• Every Friday night “Under the Moose” plays at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 9:30 am: Polar Immersion Group meets at Gibson Cove off Gibson Cove Road. Free. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion. Meets every Saturday at sunrise.
• 9:30 am to 3 pm: Munartet Glass Workshop at Kodiak College. Technology Center, Room 102. For more information: www.munartet.org
• 10 am to noon: Munartet Maker’s Space at Kodiak College. Room 212, Alutiiq Studies Classroom. For more information: www.munartet.org
• 10 am to 1 pm: Communitywide Job & Resource Fair. Speak with employers about education and career opportunities in a variety of fields. Free to attend at the Kodiak Armory, 125 Powell Ave.
• 11:30 am: Free nutrition classes at Kodiak Athletic Club. Offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight, 3689 E. Rezanof Drive.
• Noon to 3 pm: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 1-3 pm: State Writer Laureate Heather Lende and writer Sarah Loewen are conducting an obituary writing workshop at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Eagan Way. Cost is $10. Lende’s motto: Find the good.
• 1-4 pm: Somatic Workshop at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Instructor Deb McCusker. Learn to move and breathe better and regain mobility by using somatic movement. Workshop includes exercises and literature to continue at home. $45. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• 2 pm: Banjoist Matt Mahan returns to Harborside Fly-By Café. Will be playing music in Scruggs-style bluegrass. Donations welcome. 1715 Mill Bay Road.
• 2:30-5:30 pm: Living, Growing Agar Art! Kodiak College, Chemistry Lab, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Cost is $69. Feb. 25 and March 4. Bring bacteria and fungi to life. Participants will photograph their living artwork to print as stickers or photos. Instructor is Cindy Trussell. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• 3-5 pm: Mother-son bowling at the Elks Club Lodge as part of Rock Education Group’s second-annual fundraiser. 102 W. Marine Way. Tickets are $60 per couple.
6-9 pm: Father-daughter dance at the Elks Club Lodge as part of Rock Education Group’s second-annual fundraiser. 102 W. Marine Way. Tickets are $60 per couple.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
