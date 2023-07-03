It will be a red, white and blue Fourth of July on Kodiak Island, with parades in Kodiak and Chiniak, a golf tournament and a 10k fun run/walk on the agenda.
Although it’ll be another year without a Kodiak American Legion Post 17 barbeque and picnic, the Legion is sponsoring its annual Fourth of July parade again this year, with a twist that will welcome Kodiak’s youngest to the stage.
The winners from the Kodiak American Legion’s Baby Contest will get the chance to be part of the festivities, Legion club manager Helen Hartman said. “We had the baby contest on Saturday, and we’ll have winners in age groups 6 to 12 months and 12 to 18 months in three categories in the parade Tuesday.”
Those categories are “Mr. and Mrs. Fourth of July,” for those decked out in the best patriotic outfits, “Prince and Princess,” for the most irresistible, and “Mr. and Mrs. Congeniality,” to recognize good behavior and the ability to play well with the other kids.
The Kodiak parade is set to start at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with staging to begin at 10 a.m. at Oscar’s Dock on West Marine Way, and follow Kodiak’s traditional parade route around the block on Center Street.
Besides Kodiak’s award-winning babies, Legion organizer Cindy Sweeny said she expects around 40 entries this year, including the Pioneers of Alaska, Kodiak City and U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak firefighters, Coast Guard Military Police, Kodiak Civil Air Patrol, Kodiak Humane Society, and more. Alaska Senator President Gary Stevens and Kodiak City Mayor Pat Branson will be there, too.
Sweeny said the parade is open to anyone with an urge to celebrate America’s founding. “It’s just a big combination of people. Everybody is welcome, but we do ask people to sign up beforehand at the Legion Hall (318 Center St.) so we have a handle on who’s there and make it easier for the radio announcers,” Sweeny said.
This year’s parade will honor the memory of Kodiak pioneer Walter Sargent Jr., who was to have been Parade Grand Marshal, but passed away in late May. “Walter was a longtime fisherman, and he served as Commander of Post 17 a couple times. He was pretty important to us,” Sweeny said.
Instead of replacing Walter, Sweeny said the Post has had a banner created to be placed on the Parade Grand Marshal vehicle. “So he’ll be there in spirit,” she said.
The Legion will forgo hosting a barbecue and picnic this year. Club manager Hartman said there was no interest or funding to host a food event this year. Post 17’s last Fourth of July barbecue was held in 2019, prior to the COVID pandemic. “We just lost momentum and never got it back,” she said.
CHINIAK FUN
The village of Chiniak will hold its 25th annual Fourth of July Parade Tuesday. Organizer Maureen Butler said the parade was the brainchild of former Coast Guard Base Commander John Miller back in 1998.
“We were visiting on the beach and John asked, ‘Why don’t we have a Chiniak parade?’ so we went ahead and organized it.” The parade starts at 2 p.m. at the site of the old Roads End Restaurant and follows a community potluck, scheduled for noon at the Chiniak Library.
Butler said Chiniak’s parade is for everybody, and there are usually more paraders than spectators. “Everybody usually joins in. We do have some people who watch from the end of their driveways, but most people walk along.”
She said she’s got a new sound system this year to play parade route music, and totes with a collection of parade regalia available for people to wear. “If somebody decides they want to be in the parade, they can go ahead and grab something out of the totes.”
Butler said there will be a variety of vehicles featured in the parade, including floats, tractors, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, bikes, cars and horses. The parade route ends at Silver Beach. All are welcome to each event. Bring a potluck dish to the library at noon and plan to drive to the beginning of the parade route.
GOLF
Kodiak golfers will be eyeing a $10,000 prize Tuesday at the U.S. Coast Guard’s Fourth of July Red, White and Blue Tournament at Bear Valley Golf Course.
The tournament is a two-man, best-ball scramble that starts at noon Tuesday. Winners in men’s and women’s flights will split the pot, and every golfer gets a chance at the $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one at the 135-yard, par-3 seventh hole. The entry fee is $25 plus green fees.
Course employee Wilma McDonnell said nobody’s ever taken the hole-in-one prize. “Maybe this year somebody’s going to get lucky,” she said. Registration is available at the course at 2.8 mile Anton Larsen Bay Road or by calling 907-487-5323. There are a limited number of spots available.
RUN/WALK
The city of Kodiak is sponsoring the annual Fourth of July 10K Run/Walk Tuesday. The run starts at 9:30 at the National Guard Armory, 125 Powell Ave., behind the swimming pool. Registration is free, and available at the Teen Center, 410 Cedar St.
