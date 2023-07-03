Fourth of July

DEREK CLARKSTON/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Jon Cardinal runs in Kodiak’s 2022 Fourth of July 5/10K Fun Run.

It will be a red, white and blue Fourth of July on Kodiak Island, with parades in Kodiak and Chiniak, a golf tournament and a 10k fun run/walk on the agenda.

Although it’ll be another year without a Kodiak American Legion Post 17 barbeque and picnic, the Legion is sponsoring its annual Fourth of July parade again this year, with a twist that will welcome Kodiak’s youngest to the stage.

