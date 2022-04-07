Gas prices have continued to climb on the island since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. AAA reports that the price per gallon of gas in Kodiak is $4.829 as of Wednesday, but in some villages it’s even higher.
Rising gasoline prices pose an existential threat to the people in these areas, according to Akhiok Mayor Dan McCoy.
“How is rural Alaska going to make it when the price gets to be $10?” McCoy said.
It’s taking longer for gas prices to increase in Akhiok because the village only gets fuel barges every few weeks, McCoy said. However, he can see what is happening in the city of Kodiak and the rest of the country, and is afraid that eventually gas prices will spiral out of control.
Akhiok is not the only place that is struggling to keep up with rising gas prices. Gasoline is flown into Karluk from Kodiak City. Even though the price per gallon is the same in both places, the cost of flying gasoline into the village is considerable, according to Joyce Jones, the Alutiiq Power Co. utility manager in Karluk.
Even though the gas is $4.829 in the city of Kodiak, Old Harbor Vice Mayor Glenn Clough has been paying $6.95 per gallon at the pump as of Wednesday, he said. It costs him $120 to fill up his car tank. Like Akhiok, barges bring gasoline and oil to Old Harbor every few month. Barges charge a handling fee, and then there is an additional fee for vendors, which bumps up the prices, Clough said.
There’s a large number of elderly residents who live off their social security checks and people who are barely scraping by on minimum wage in Old Harbor, Clough said. The cost of gas and heating oil — which is currently around $5.45 in the village — will hit these people especially hard, he said.
When the weather gets warmer, he plans to start driving his ATV to work at the school because it uses less gasoline.
“It’s not just vehicles, we run a lot of boats here, and I’m sure it’s going to be an impact on everybody,” Clough said.
Clough used to enjoy taking rides on his boat, both for fishing and hunting, but also just enjoying the sea, he said. His boat burns 10 gallons of fuel per hour. Two hours at sea without fish or game is not worth $140, he said, so he’s going to be more frugal with how he spends his time on the water.
Right now the state is considering an energy relief check in addition to the Permanent Fund dividend. If that does happen, it will help out, Clough said.
President Biden has also tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try and control the rising prices of gasoline. However, prices are still going up on the island as of Wednesday.
If the trend continues, there may be some serious hardships in all of the villages, McCoy said.
