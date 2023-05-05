Workshop photo

Sperry Ash incorporates local culture, history and language in an elementary classroom. 

 Photo courtesy of Kodiak History Museum

In support of the “Fissions of Native Identity” exhibit, Kodiak History Museum has invited Sperry Ash to partner with it in creating the workshop “Llang’ama (When I Became Aware): Recalling One's Earliest Memories.”

This will be the museum’s first workshop since 2020. It is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon and is free and open to the public. 

