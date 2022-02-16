The second time’s a charm for Cyndy Mika. She was one of the top three contenders for superintendent of the Kodiak Island Borough School District in 2017. On Tuesday, she finally got the job.
“It's exciting,” Mika said. “There's something about Kodiak that just pulled on my heart strings. I felt like I could be a part of the community, and it was someplace where I could raise my son.”
Mika has been working in education for the past 28 years and is the assistant superintendent at Little Elm Independent School District in Little Elm, Texas. She has a Texas superintendent credential, a master's of educational administration from the University of Texas at Tyler, and a doctorate of educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University.
In her position as the assistant superintendent in the Little Elm school district, she worked on short-term and long-term curriculum plans, handled the local instructional budget and recruited staff members, among other duties, according to her resume.
It was her range of experiences that impressed the Board of Education, according to Duncan Fields, a member of the board.
The board picked Mika as superintendent on Tuesday morning, the day after she visited Kodiak with the two finalists for the position — Debbie Treece and Andrew Anderson — to meet with stakeholders in the district.
Mika, Treece and Anderson answered questions from the community at the superintendent community candidate forum Monday night. The candidates were asked questions about how to recruit new staff members and retain existing personnel, work with parents in the district and ensure that students in the villages get a quality education.
“As you look at three really strong candidates, you balance all of these answers to literally hundreds of questions yesterday. The composite was that Cyndy was the best candidate for Kodiak at this time,” Fields said. “She had the depth and the breadth of experience to transition into our school district and to move forward.”
Some of Mika’s tactics for attracting new staff members to the Little Elm district included increasing the number of student teachers working in the district and helping teachers with young children find ways to take care of their kids during the day.
Child care was mentioned when candidates were asked about what lessons they learned during the pandemic. One of the things that Mika did in Little Elm that made it easier for parents to be involved with the district is to hold some meetings during the day so parents do not have to find babysitters, she said.
Not all of her experiences in Texas can be translated to the educational system in Kodiak. At the forum, Mika was honest about how she does not have experience working with rural schools in Alaska. She plans to compensate for her lack of experience in this area by working closely with colleagues, including the Director of Rural Schools Peggy Azuyak, Mika said.
Mika knows the importance of a quality education. Growing up, she attended rural schools in the Lower 48, she said. Despite being in an environment with limited resources, she believed that she got a quality education, because she had teachers who were supportive.
“She had some unique experiences in her background with how she grew up, where she grew up that’s really going to lend itself well to becoming a member of our community,” Board of Education member Dave Johnson said. “Her own humility in acknowledging that not having lived in Alaska is going to provide a steep learning curve for her [when she] gets up here and understands the rural nature of Kodiak and our village schools [was impressive].”
Mika has extended her stay in Kodiak to begin fostering relationships with people in the community, including teachers from the village schools, she said. She will be meeting with teachers from the village schools on Thursday.
Little Elm, Texas, is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It has a population of 46,453 according to the 2020 census. There were 8,108 students in the school district during the 2020-2021 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Demographically, 55% of the students in the school are white, 25% of the students are hispanic, 12% of the students are black and 4% of the students are Asian, according to the NCES.
Mika will step into the position on July 1.
