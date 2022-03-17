Thor Johnson was not planning on opening his business, The Emerald Game House, this soon, but the war in Ukraine sped up the process.
Johnson, a 10-year veteran of the Army National Guard, felt the urge to help refugees in Eastern Europe and used that as a springboard for his store at 1117 Mill Bay Round — the downstairs of the blue Masonic Lodge building across from Coon Field — as a place for Kodiak residents to drop off items to send overseas.
On Tuesday afternoon, two Army-size trunks were filled to the brim with goodies — mostly food and clothing — that people had already dropped off at The Emerald Game House.
“With my background in the Army, and my social circle, we wanted to do something,” Johnson said. “To us, this is the most basic thing that we could do. We are actively trying to find other options to help more. … The level of suffering that is going on over there is a little much to just sit here and watch.”
When Johnson isn’t collecting and shipping items, he is gaming. Specifically tabletop role-playing games. And, to be even more specific, playing Warhammer, the most popular miniature wargame in the world.
Johnson, a 2008 graduate of Kodiak High School, dove into Warhammer during the pandemic and hasn’t stopped playing. The game has taken him — and his business buddy Scott Madsen — to a tournament in Las Vegas. The two opened their storefront to share their passion for Warhammer — and other tabletop role-playing games — to the people of Kodiak.
They also needed a place to play and paint the models used for the games. Opening a business fixed that problem. Madsen, co-owner of The Emerald Game House, said people played games at Grand Slam Toys and Games before the pandemic but have been forced to play in garages since then.
“Down here people can get a little more interaction with other humans because we have been down for two years,” Johnson said.
The inside of The Emerald Game House is a work in progress. He hopes to fill the two rooms with tables where customers can play games like Warhammer, Pokemon and Magic the Gathering. He also plans to install retro video game systems and have a Dungeons and Dragons room. The store is associated with Games Workshop and has Warhammer products for sale.
“Most of what we provide is basically a service — somewhere to come and hang out with your buddies and spend some time together,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they didn’t start the business to make money, but there will be a cost to rent a table. An open house, where Warhammer will be played, is planned for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.. Store hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
“The one thing that I have noticed about this community is that we are so inviting,” Johnson said. “It’s not for everybody, but even if people want to come in and shoot the breeze, that is a win for me.”
