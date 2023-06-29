Baranof Park

JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Baranof Park Recreation Center, which houses the combined ice rink/sports venues. 

The city’s revamped Parks and Recreation Advisory Board decided at its first meeting to create a master plan recommendation for Baranof Park that will include the location for the new playground.

The board may choose to recommend not using the full amount of funds designated by the City Council for the replacement of the Baranof playground. But a new playground, even if small, should go alongside the sports complexes, according to Parks and Recreation Director Corey Gronn.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.