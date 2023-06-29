The city’s revamped Parks and Recreation Advisory Board decided at its first meeting to create a master plan recommendation for Baranof Park that will include the location for the new playground.
The board may choose to recommend not using the full amount of funds designated by the City Council for the replacement of the Baranof playground. But a new playground, even if small, should go alongside the sports complexes, according to Parks and Recreation Director Corey Gronn.
“Maybe this is a small playground, and we don’t spend the full funds and we decide we want to build a destination playground [somewhere else],” Gronn said.
A proposal presented to the board at its Tuesday meeting showed the removal of the tennis courts at Baranof Park, moving the skate park to the tennis courts location, and using the skate park’s old space for the new playground. But community members and the board said they wanted to see something else.
“I don’t want to play duck-duck-goose with the playground because... this should still be a multi-use, multi-age recreational gem, and it surprises me that you would even be entertaining the notion of kicking someone out like what happened to the playground,” alternate board member Aileen Fitzgerald said at the meeting.
“I was very upset when the playground went away,” a citizen said during the meeting. “My children had been there — from my 32 year old to my 10 year old — and now it’s gone. So, when I heard about the tennis courts, my heart sank because [some of] my kids are in high school. They only have a few more years to play tennis.”
Instead, the board plans on seeking public input and creating its own proposals for the park.
“I think we need to find a solution that keeps Baranof whole,” Fitzgerald said.
The City Council has the ultimate authority for approving the plan for Baranof Park.
The next steps for the advisory board will include engaging with the public to understand the community’s desires for the Baranof Park space.
“My homework then is, I’m going to make a recommended methodology for getting to a master plan,” architect Peter Briggs said at the meeting. “I’ll just put out what I think is good for meetings, stakeholder discussion — that kind of thing to have a place to start.”
The board is planning to solicit ideas from the community to formulate different proposals for a master plan before putting it back in front of the community.
In addition to its discussion on the park, the advisory board elected John Butler as chair and Christopher Paulson as secretary. Other positions are yet to be filled.
